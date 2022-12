As Native American Heritage Month 2022 comes to an end, 85-year-old traditional Seminole Bobby Henry, who is a well-known fixture at New Port Richey’s Chasco Festival and a respected medicine man in the Native community, told the Suncoast News he and his people will continue to fight what he concedes may be a losing battle to retain their culture.

