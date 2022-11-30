Read full article on original website
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Michigan star edge rusher Mike Morris ruled out for Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan will be without star edge rusher and Big Ten defensive lineman of the year Mike Morris for the conference championship, MLive has confirmed. Morris was not in uniform for pregame warmups and has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Purdue (8 p.m., FOX), a team spokesman confirms.
echo-pilot.com
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Michigan injury report: Can Donovan Edwards shake off cast vs. Purdue?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart for Indianapolis, health of the team remains a big storyline. Star running back Blake Corum has reportedly been ruled out for Saturday’s Big Ten championship against Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) and beyond, placing more of the onus on backup Donovan Edwards to carry the load.
Blake Corum’s special message to Michigan football fans after surgery
The Michigan Spartans are well on their way to the College Football Playoffs, but they lost one of their best players in the process. Blake Corum, the team’s star running back, has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. It’s a brutal blow to a team that has found a lot of success this season.
Another second-half surge delivers Michigan back-to-back Big Ten titles
INDIANAPOLIS — Just like last year, the confetti fell and Michigan celebrated at midfield. A year that began with lots of questions about Jim Harbaugh’s team, and even some unknowns, ended in vindication. The Wolverines captured their second straight Big Ten championship on Saturday, beating an overmatched Purdue...
How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship: Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Michigan and Purdue will play for the Big Ten championship tonight in Indianapolis. The 12-0 Wolverines are back in the title game after knocking off Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, while Purdue (8-4) is playing in its first championship game after ending the regular season on a three-game win streak.
Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Michigan pulling away in 4th quarter
McCarthy throws a laser to Ronnie Bell streaking towards the back of the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan. It’s 17-yard strike. Up 15, Michigan goes for two, showing a funky formation -- all but one lineman was off to the left at the snap -- and connecting on a pass to convert. Michigan is up three scores, and is in terrific position to win a second straight Big Ten title.
The 10 defining moments of Michigan’s football season
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football program rose to the top of the Big Ten in 2021 with a breakout season. Now Jim Harbaugh’s program is looking to stay there.
Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released
Despite what happens during Saturday’s Conference Championship games, it is highly likely that Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State will be the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be released on Sunday, but considering the CFP committee wants to avoid rematches in the semifinals, it will probably be Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Assuming those will be the matchups, hypothetical point spreads have been released for those games.
MLive.com
UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year
DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay picks winner of B1G Championship game between Michigan, Purdue
College GameDay is in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. However, for B1G country the focus will be on Michigan and Purdue in the title game. Former TCU star RB LaDainian Tomlinson is the guest picker this week. Michigan and Purdue are meeting...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State basketball the favorite to land 4-star SF Kur Teng?
Michigan State basketball has one of the best recruiting classes in the nation for 2023 with Xavier Booker leading the way along with Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, and Gehrig Normand. But Tom Izzo is looking to fill his 2024 class and it might end up being just as good. Izzo...
Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh
Sports provides instant thrills – a crazy buzzer-beater, an odd bounce determining a game’s outcome, an unheralded player rising up in a key moment. Less dramatic and rarer are stories of redemption, of seeing how someone uses the humbling moments that sports serves up as an impetus for self-reflection, change and ultimately success.
Prosecutor explains why it took seven weeks to issue charges against Michigan DT Mazi Smith
ANN ARBOR, MI - It took about seven weeks for Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith to be charged with a felony weapons charge based on an Oct. 7 incident. Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates saw a felony weapons charge authorized the day after a Sept. 18 arrest by Ann Arbor police.
Would a Michigan-Ohio State rematch for Big Ten title dilute ‘The Game’?
ANN ARBOR -- Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State means Michigan has rivalry bragging rights for another year. In the future, that feeling might only last a week. What if the Wolverines and Buckeyes squared off one week after “The Game,” this time with the Big Ten championship at stake? With the conference expanding to 16 teams in 2024 with USC and UCLA coming on board, there likely will be some reconfiguring.
