ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara

In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Michigan pulling away in 4th quarter

McCarthy throws a laser to Ronnie Bell streaking towards the back of the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan. It’s 17-yard strike. Up 15, Michigan goes for two, showing a funky formation -- all but one lineman was off to the left at the snap -- and connecting on a pass to convert. Michigan is up three scores, and is in terrific position to win a second straight Big Ten title.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released

Despite what happens during Saturday’s Conference Championship games, it is highly likely that Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State will be the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be released on Sunday, but considering the CFP committee wants to avoid rematches in the semifinals, it will probably be Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Assuming those will be the matchups, hypothetical point spreads have been released for those games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh

Sports provides instant thrills – a crazy buzzer-beater, an odd bounce determining a game’s outcome, an unheralded player rising up in a key moment. Less dramatic and rarer are stories of redemption, of seeing how someone uses the humbling moments that sports serves up as an impetus for self-reflection, change and ultimately success.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Would a Michigan-Ohio State rematch for Big Ten title dilute ‘The Game’?

ANN ARBOR -- Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State means Michigan has rivalry bragging rights for another year. In the future, that feeling might only last a week. What if the Wolverines and Buckeyes squared off one week after “The Game,” this time with the Big Ten championship at stake? With the conference expanding to 16 teams in 2024 with USC and UCLA coming on board, there likely will be some reconfiguring.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy