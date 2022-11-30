Read full article on original website
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Most hated Christmas song
Whether or not you want to you'll be hearing it all December long.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
Porch Fire In Greenfield Thursday
(Greenfield, MA) There was a porch fire Thursday on Forest Avenue in Greenfield. Around 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Fire was called to 45 Forest Ave. where neighbors had spotted a fire on the porch of the home. The fire was caused by wood stove ashes that had been disposed of in an aluminum cooking tray and covered. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.
Hot Oven Cookies announces new location in Westfield
A local cookie shop has announced expanding its business by adding another location.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
John Broderick, of Wilbraham, dies; remembered as ‘glass half full kinda guy’
John Broderick, a well-known community member in Wilbraham, is being remembered for his ability to always “find that glimmer of hope.”. Broderick died in November. The town was notified Tuesday. “He was a great person who always saw the best in people regardless of the situation. I always admired...
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
December brings cold weather and chance for snow
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
La Central Bakery and Cafe holds grand opening in downtown Worcester
A new bakery that mixes Puerto Rican and Mexican cuisine is officially open for business in downtown Worcester. La Central Bakery and Cafe held a soft opening on Oct. 14, and since then, has built up a loyal following from downtown workers and widespread city residents alike. “We’ve gotten support...
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 13 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery...
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
