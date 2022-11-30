ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

Porch Fire In Greenfield Thursday

(Greenfield, MA) There was a porch fire Thursday on Forest Avenue in Greenfield. Around 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Fire was called to 45 Forest Ave. where neighbors had spotted a fire on the porch of the home. The fire was caused by wood stove ashes that had been disposed of in an aluminum cooking tray and covered. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

December brings cold weather and chance for snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 13 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy