Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Related
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
We’re officially in the least productive time of the year: that weird gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas where people would rather shop online for gifts or share their Spotify Wrapped instead of putting in a full day of work. If you’re already killing time online, maybe now is the time to find your next home while everyone else is distracted. Take a look at our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
Washingtonian.com
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent. Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard. Where: Arlington. Bought by: Chuck Robb,...
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
ffxnow.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
Hoya
Holiday Market Featuring Black Businesses Returns
An African-American led market reopened at the Shiloh Family Life Center in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Nov. 25, the first time since the pandemic started in 2020. The market will be open every Saturday until Dec. 24. The market is titled “BZB Shop til ya Drop,” an homage to BZB International, a Black woman-owned public relations firm operating more than 100 D.C. businesses.
popville.com
Capital Exotic Fish coming to Cathedral Heights!
3404 Idaho Ave, NW (just off Wisconsin Ave) Thanks to Kim for sending. Capital Exotic Fish’s website says:. “Washington’s Home for Specialty Fish, Tanks and Supplies”. “We’re Murray and Jake, a father and son team passionate about fish and our family-run business. We’ve always been enthusiastic aquarium hobbyists and are ready to share our expertise with Washington, DC. We are experienced in maintaining fish tanks with a variety of breeds. If you can imagine a fish sanctuary, we can build it. We’ve been breeding pairs in our home tanks for years!:
popville.com
“Light Yards ‘Swings’ Into Its Seventh Year of Waterfront Holiday Cheer!”
“The Yards, DC’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing is ‘swinging’ into the holiday season with the seventh annual Light Yards!. This year’s holiday light installation, Swinging Bells, invites guests to become part of the artwork with interactive swings that animate the lights...
alxnow.com
Disorganized? Del Ray resident Amy Smucker is reorganizing post-pandemic homes and offices
There’s nothing like a freshly organized living and work space, especially when it’s done by someone else. For as long as she can remember, Amy Smucker has been the organizer in the family and among her friends. The Del Ray resident is a professional photographer and has a clear vision for how she wants things to look.
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
rockvillenights.com
Squishable opening at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Is opening a seasonal store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda for the holidays. The squishable stuffed toy brand was founded a decade before Squishmallows arrived on the scene. They have specialty lines including squishables that resemble food, disguised "undercover" squishables, and mystery squishables. Shelves were being stocked last evening....
tysonsreporter.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region. Data: Zillow. Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOverall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District. Prices are lower in:20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring...
popville.com
“Tent fire at McPherson Square”
A reader reports: “Photo taken at 3:14pm with fire department on scene. The tent was fully ablaze.”. “NPS announces will clear encampments at McPherson Square after “intensive social services” concluding in April. Updates as we learn more.
storereporter.com
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Opens Rockville Pike Location
Hangry Joe’s, located next to Roy Rogers at 718-B Rockville Pike, is now open according to Hangry Joe’s social media accounts. This is the third Montgomery County location after opening restaurants in Wheaton and Travilah Square earlier this year. An upcoming restaurant is also coming soon to Montgomery Village.
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for D.C.
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the new restaurants that made a major impact on all 24 Eater cities since last fall. Despite real ripple effects from the pandemic, from staffing shortages to supply chain setbacks, restaurants continue to show resiliency by opening under imperfect conditions. Establishments that made ambitious debuts in the past year — and proving their place in the already-competitive D.C. dining landscape — have set the stage for what the future of the industry looks like and how it operates.
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
Comments / 0