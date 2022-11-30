Read full article on original website
Grant publishes book on railroad agent/telegraphers
Recently Indian University Press published “The Station Agent and the American Railroad Experience,” by H. Roger Grant. An Albia native and 1962 graduate of Albia Community High School, Grant has written a comprehensive study of the now vanished depot agent/telegrapher. Included in his coverage is material about Dan...
EBF School board elects Curt Houk as new president replacing Doug Brinegar
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school board met in regular session Monday evening, Nov. 21, 2022 with the first order of business being the organization for the board. Board secretary Mary McCrea opened the meeting. Two persons were nominated for president; Doug Brinegar and Curt Houk. When the ballots were counted there was a 3-3 tie. A second vote was taken with a 4-2 vote and Houk was elected president, replacing Brinegar. Board secretary Mary McCrea gave Houk the oath of office and then he conducted the meeting.
Fishers are junior members of American Angus Association
Presley and Emett Fisher, Albia, are new junior members of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo. Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National...
School Christmas concerts coming
Albia Community School district Christmas music programs will begin early in December. The Grant Christmas program is Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. and Lincoln Center elementary concert is at 7 p.m. The high school vocal concert is Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The 5-6 band concert is Monday,...
Monroe County foundation announces 2023 grant program Deadline for submission is Jan. 17, 2023
The Monroe County, Iowa Community Foundation is announcing that applications for the 2023 countywide grant program are available now. 2023 marks the 17th year of the program which is funded in part by proceeds received from gambling revenues passed down from the state. The Foundation expects to be able to...
Holiday gifts support survivors of violence
OSKALOOSA – Crisis Intervention Services is making the holidays brighter for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes. CIS will provide gifts to survivors and their families, along with gift cards to help them buy toys, clothing, food and other items. The agency serves 12 counties in southern Iowa and provided holiday gifts for more than 50 clients in 2021.
Three people set to run for two open Eddyville City Council seats
Three Eddyville residents returned their nomination papers indicating they would like to be candidates to fill the two vacant positions on the Eddyville City Council. Persons whose names will be on the ballot for the January election are: Wade Francis, Laura Johnston and James Sutton.
Albia library offering digital literacy trainings
The Carnegie-Evans Public Library in Albia is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
Supervisors want to rework public health renovation plan
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors rejected all proposals for design services for a planned renovation to the county’s public health building Tuesday, but still plans to move forward with the project. The board wants to revamp the scope of the project to lower the total proposed costs before...
Lady Dees open with nice win over Sigourney
The Albia Lady Dee basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a hard-fought 36-27 victory at Sigourney, overcoming poor free throw shooting with aggressive defense and rebounding. Albia missed 20 free throws, converting just 14 of 33 gift shots. “We’re really not looking at a close game if we made...
Boys, girls fall to Notre Dame
The Albia girls and boys basketball teams played Burlington Notre Dame on Monday and met similar challenges. The girls faced the #14-ranked Nikes, a team that finished 23-1 and qualified for the state tournament a year ago. Back from that team were 6’2” Gabby Deery and 6’0” Abby Korschgen, along with a pair of deep three shooters.
Two Centerville School District employees placed on leave
The Centerville Community School District announced Thursday that two staff members had been put on leave because of two separate internal investigations. The district released the following statement about the ongoing situation. "We understand that the rumor mill is swirling, so we wanted to address two separate issues involving Centerville...
