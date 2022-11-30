The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school board met in regular session Monday evening, Nov. 21, 2022 with the first order of business being the organization for the board. Board secretary Mary McCrea opened the meeting. Two persons were nominated for president; Doug Brinegar and Curt Houk. When the ballots were counted there was a 3-3 tie. A second vote was taken with a 4-2 vote and Houk was elected president, replacing Brinegar. Board secretary Mary McCrea gave Houk the oath of office and then he conducted the meeting.

EDDYVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO