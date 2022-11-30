Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
12news.com
Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
fox10phoenix.com
Drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop leaves man dead
PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop near 67th Avenue and McDowell. A witness had called 911 just before midnight on Dec. 1 after they reportedly saw someone in a passenger car opening fire while driving past the stop.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say
Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility
PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
KTAR.com
ABC 15 News
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman who went missing in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Chandler woman was issued Saturday morning after she went missing from her home. Denise Marie Ward was last seen near Val Vista Drive and Riggs Road driving her 4-door silver Honda Civic on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Ward stands 5...
fox10phoenix.com
Lockdown lifted at Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale after reports of armed person on campus
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Lockdowns are lifted at two Scottsdale schools after someone reported seeing an armed person on one of the campuses, police said Friday. Scottsdale Police say a student reported to the school resource officer at Cactus Shadows High School that he saw a person with a handgun on campus at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. where a woman was found dead. Police say the woman showed signs of trauma, which was possibly...
AZFamily
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
AZFamily
Man accused of murdering girlfriend, threatening her family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old Phoenix man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death and threatening her family members earlier this month. On Nov. 11, police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died at the scene. Detectives later identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Montel Alexander, as a person of interest in the case.
AZFamily
Mother struggles to find prescription medicine for her son due to shortages
AZFamily
Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school
AZFamily
Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area...
