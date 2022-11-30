ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop leaves man dead

PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop near 67th Avenue and McDowell. A witness had called 911 just before midnight on Dec. 1 after they reportedly saw someone in a passenger car opening fire while driving past the stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of murdering girlfriend, threatening her family in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old Phoenix man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death and threatening her family members earlier this month. On Nov. 11, police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died at the scene. Detectives later identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Montel Alexander, as a person of interest in the case.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother struggles to find prescription medicine for her son due to shortages

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy