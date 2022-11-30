Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid shuts down Justin Reid’s pre-game trash talk
After a week of trash talk between Chiefs safety Justin Reid and Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst, Coach Andy Reid said he talked to the safety about his comments.
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a roll as of late, winning five of their past six games and positioning themselves for a playoff spot. They face their biggest challenge this season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Chiefs have won five in a row and seven of their past eight.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid didn’t know about Patrick Mahomes pre-draft help
Matt Nagy admitted to giving Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs playbook before his pre-draft meeting.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says nickname for his son came from his brother, Jackson
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the birth of his son and the boy’s unique nickname.
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes gives multiple revelations about his draft process on Travis Kelce's podcast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally made an appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast. His appearance on New Heights did not disappoint. The QB gave perhaps the most forthcoming interview of his career to the brotherly NFL duo hailing from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
atozsports.com
Fans will have mixed emotions about one decision made by a Chiefs’ coach
Special teams have been really the only issue for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season. Obviously, there have been other issues too, but the ones that are the most noticeable, come on special teams. We have talked about it over and over too because this is something the...
Times Gazette
No Chase or Mixon; no problem
The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
Ja'Marr Chase calls out Chiefs' Justin Reid for pregame trash talk
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t need long to see the trash talk from Kansas City Chiefs players. For those out of the loop, a Chiefs defender went and threw out some bulletin board material for the Bengals on Wednesday before the two teams meet in Week 13.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday
Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October....
Kansas City artist paints for Chiefs players as part of My Cause My Cleats Week
Once a hobby, he reached out to Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to paint his cleats. He did good work and now he paints shoes for multiple Chiefs players.
Comments / 0