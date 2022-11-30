Wales World Cup Nightmare: Where Do They Go From Here?

Wales achieved their dream in getting to their first World Cup in sixty-four years, however, that ecstasy was short lived following their early exit

Back in June, Wales defied all odds by booking their place in Qatar for the international tournament after a home win against Ukraine. Just getting to that stage in the first place was widely deemed a success, but what went wrong?

Dropped in a group with Iran, USA and neighbours England, Rob Page's men looked to have a good chance of getting through to the round of sixteen.

Gareth Bale though to be fresh since his arrival at LAFC, Aaron Ramsey with lots of minutes for OGC Nice under his belt, Ben Davies in the form of his life under Antonio Conte at Spurs...

The midfield was where the problems started, with Joe Allen facing a race against time to be fit, and no other real suitable box-to-box engine deemed up to the task.

Ethan Ampadu had been playing as a centre back in a back-three for both club and country, and Ramsey has always been more of a slick playmaker - not a player who's going to run miles on end.

Starting off with the blunt 1-1 draw with USA then to the 2-0 defeat against Iran followed by the 3-0 England misery, it just felt like there was never an opportunity to see what we've seen from Wales throughout their qualifying campaign.

It's only the country's fourth major tournament, so there's no point in shouting and screaming. But now the focus is now on rebuilding for Euro 2024 to make sure the Red Wall is present in Germany in a year and a half.

The places of League Two seniors Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams in the squad were questioned by many, with supporters wanting to see youngsters like Ollie Cooper given a chance, although you can understand their inclusion due to their longstanding duties as well as experience.

Not only these two but maybe even Wayne Hennessey, who was sent off in Wales' loss to Iran, may decide it's time to hang up his boots. Who knows about what Bale and Ramsey will decide, too.

