SDSU men 1st, USD women 2nd for Indoor Track preseason poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT) — The South Dakota State men and the North Dakota State women were picked to take home the 2023 Summit League Indoor Track and Field trophies in the preseason coaches’ poll announced Wednesday but League officials.



Reigning champion South Dakota State was voted to take home the title after receiving 45 total points and four of the eight first-place votes. North Dakota State and South Dakota tied for runner-up each receiving 42 total points. The Bison received three first-place votes while the Coyotes captured the final one. Oral Roberts (24), St. Thomas (23), Kansas City (13) and Western Illinois (10) completed the men’s rankings.



It was a tight race for the top spot on the women’s side as the North Dakota State Bison were picked to finish atop the League over the reigning champions, the South Dakota Coyotes. The Bison picked up a total of 61 points and five of the nine possible first-place votes while the Coyotes tallied 60 total points and the remaining four first-place votes. South Dakota State came in third with 49 total points while North Dakota was selected fourth with 41 total points. Oral Roberts (34), St. Thomas (31), Kansas City (20), Omaha (19) and Western Illinois (9) rounded out the women’s poll.



2023 SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON POLL

Team Score (1 st place votes) 1. South Dakota State 45 (4) T2. North Dakota State 42 (3) T2. South Dakota 42 (1) 4. North Dakota 25 5. Oral Roberts 24 6. St. Thomas 23 7. Kansas City 13 8. Western Illinois 10



2023 SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON POLL

Team Score (1 st place votes) 1. North Dakota State 61 (5) 2. South Dakota 60 (4) 3. South Dakota State 49 4. North Dakota 41 5. Oral Roberts 34 6. St. Thomas 31 7. Kansas City 20 8. Omaha 19 9. Western Illinois 9

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON ATHLETES TO WATCH LIST

All notes/bullet points reflect indoor track & field accomplishments unless otherwise denoted

Tre Manning, South Dakota State

Jr | Jumps | Grandview, Mo.

Finished second in the long jump (23-7.25; 7.19m) and fourth in the triple jump (47-3.5; 14.41m) at the League championships

Took second in the long jump at the SDSU Last Chance Meet with a season-best mark of 24-4.25 (7.42m)

Placed second in the long jump at the Bison Team Cup with a mark of 22-9 (6.93m)

Ben Olson, South Dakota State

So | Distance | Coon Rapids, Minn.

Named the 2022 Summit League Indoor Men’s Track Championship MVP after totaling 28 points throughout the championship

At the League championships, dominated the 3,000m with a meet-record time of 8:09.82 to take gold

Took first in the mile (4:07.22) and second in the 5,000m (14:12.41) at the League championships

Brandon Lewis, North Dakota State

Sr | Jumps | Bismarck, N.D.

Won his second consecutive League indoor long jump title (24-2.25; 7.37m)

Finished runner-up in the triple jump (47-3.5; 14.41m) at the League championships

Broke the NDSU indoor long jump school record with a leap of 25-01.75 (7.66m) to win the Bison Open

Finished the season ranked 37th nationally in the long jump

Jacob Rodin, North Dakota State

Sr | Mid-Distance | Kenmare, N.D.

Finished runner-up in the 800m (1:49.12) at the League championships

Was a member of the 4x400m relay that finished second at the League championships with the fifth fastest time in NDSU history (3:12.43)

Broke the NDSU indoor school record in the 800m clocking a 1:48.52 at the Iowa State Classic

Mark Daley, South Dakota

Fr | Sprints | Hopewell, Jamaica

Took bronze in the 100m (10.51) at the 2022 Jamaican Under-20 Championships

Owns a personal-best time of 10.44 seconds in the 100m

Earned a silver medal in 200m (21.35) and a bronze in the 400m (48.60) at the COCAA Western Championships

Landon Olson, South Dakota

Fr | Jumps | Battle Creek, Neb.

Nebraska state champion in the long jump and seven-time state medalist at the Nebraska State Championships

As a senior, took gold in the 4x100m relay (43.99), second in the high jump and long jump and fifth in the triple jump

Cleared a personal-best height of 6-10 in the high jump at the state meet and a personal-best mark of 23-01.25 in the long jump in April 2022

Luke Labatte, North Dakota

Jr | Distance | Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Finished ninth in the mile (4:12.33) at the League championships

Took 11 th in the 5,000m at the League championships with a personal-best time of 14:51.73, good for No. 7 all-time in UND history

in the 5,000m at the League championships with a personal-best time of 14:51.73, good for No. 7 all-time in UND history Clocked the second-fastest mile in school history (4:09.66) at the Grand Valley State Big Meet

Maguire Petersen, North Dakota

Jr | Multis| Hutchinson, Minn.

Spent last season at St. John’s in Minnesota

Finished sixth in the heptathlon at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships with 4,964 points

Won the MIAC Indoor Championship heptathlon title last season with 5,118 points

Erik Flores Burciaga, Oral Roberts

Jr | Distance | Hagerman, N.M.

Competed his first three seasons at Texas Permian Basin

During his first cross country season in the League, placed 21 st at the Bob Timmons Classic with a personal-best time of 19:39.9

at the Bob Timmons Classic with a personal-best time of 19:39.9 Finished 34 th at the League Cross Country Championships in the fall

Abraham Sergent, Oral Roberts

Sr | Throws | Pell City, Ala.

Took third at the League outdoor championships in the javelin throw with a toss of 200-9 (61.18m)

Finished 31 st in the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round in the javelin with a mark of 200-10 (61.21m)

in the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round in the javelin with a mark of 200-10 (61.21m) Threw a career-best mark of 213-8 (65.14m) in the javelin at the Sooner Invitational, good for first place

Gary Afram, St. Thomas

So | Sprints/Long Jump | Rosemount, Minn.

Finished 13 th in the long jump at the League championships with a mark of 21-6.75 (6.57m)

in the long jump at the League championships with a mark of 21-6.75 (6.57m) Clocked a career-best time of 6.83 in the 60m at the Gopher Classic to finish runner-up

Jack Rosner, St. Thomas

So | Hurdles | De Pere, Wis.

Named the 2022 Summit League Men’s Indoor Track and Field Newcomer of the Championship

Finished runner-up in the heptathlon with a career-best 4,818 points at the League championships

Was a member of the 4x400m relay team that took sixth (3:22.08) at the League championships

Nahshon Houston, Kansas City

Jr | Jumps | Kansas City, Kan.

Spent the last two seasons at Navy

Earned second team All-Patriot League honors in the long jump with a distance of 24-00.75 (7.33m)

Earned second place in the long jump at the Darius Dixon Invitational with a season-best jump of 24-01.5 (7.35m)

Richard Brown, Western Illinois

Jr | Mid-Distance | Savanna la Mar, Jamaica

Has earned All-League honors in the 800m, 4x400m relay and distance medley relay

Finished in the top five in each of his events at the League championships: 800 (3 rd ), DMR (3 rd ) and 4x400m relay (4 th )

), DMR (3 ) and 4x400m relay (4 ) Owns a personal-best time of 1:48.65 in the 800m which ranks second in WIU history and ranked him top-10 in the NCAA for freshmen in 2021

Arnie Grunert, Western Illinois

Fr | Pole Vault | Frankfort, Ill.

2022 Illinois Class 3A State finalist in the pole vault, finishing third

Owns a personal-best height of 16-8.75 (5.09m) which was the top high school vault in the state of Illinois last year

His personal-best clearance ranked 14 th nationally and top 50 in the world for the U-20 age group

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON ATHLETES TO WATCH LIST

All notes/bullet points reflect indoor track & field accomplishments unless otherwise denoted

Nell Graham, North Dakota State

Jr | Sprints/Multis | Dodge Center, Minn.

Finished fifth in the pentathlon (3,465 points) at the League championships

Placed second in both the 400m (55.21) and the 4x400m relay (3:45.93)

Notched a personal-best pentathlon score of 3,482 points last season at the Bison Open

Jodi Lipp, North Dakota State

Sr | Jumps | St. Cloud, Minn.

Took runner-up in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 40-0.75 (12.21m) at the League championships

Finished eighth in the long jump (17-9.5; 5.42m) at the League championships

Recorded a season-best mark of 18-10.00 (5.74m) in the long jump at the Bison Open

Sammy Neil, South Dakota

So | Jumps/Sprints | St. Andrew, Jamaica

Spent her first season at the University of Mary

Earned All-American status in the long jump after placing seventh at the NCAA Division II Championships with a jump of 19-8.25 (6.00m)

Garnered USTFCCCA All-Region honors at the University of Mary

Matayah Yellowmule, South Dakota

Fr | Jumps | Rapid City, S.D.

Won back-to-back state titles in the triple jump as a junior and senior

Finished runner-up in the long jump at the 2021 South Dakota State Championships

Holds a personal-best mark of 18-11.5 (5.77m) in the long jump

Rich-Ann Archer, South Dakota State

So | Sprints | Kingston, Jamacia

Competed in six meets during the 2022 season picking up victories in four of the six

Won the League 60m title in an SDSU school record time of 7.32

Dropped a second school record by over a half second to place runner-up in the 200m (23.93) at the League championships

Faith Leiseth, South Dakota State

Jr | Throws | Hayti, S.D.

Took second in the shot put at the League championships with a personal-best throw of 50-7.5 (15.43m)

Runner-up finishing mark at the League championships ranks her second all-time at SDSU in the indoor shot put

Threw a new school record in the discus of 152-7 (46.51m) at the SDSU Holiday Open & Multi

McKenzie Burian, North Dakota

Sr | Distance | Fargo, N.D.

Placed eighth in the 5,000m at the League championships with a personal-best time of 17:25.60

Her time ranks No. 8 all-time in UND history in the 5,000m

Set season-bests in the mile (5:18.21) at the Dakota Alumni Classic and the 3,000m (10:15.57) at the Bison Team Cup

Kenna Curry, North Dakota

Jr | Throws | Elk Point, S.D.

Took 12 th in the weight throw at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 54-6.75 (16.63m)

in the weight throw at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 54-6.75 (16.63m) Finished fifth in the shot put (46-9; 14.25m) and seventh in the weight throw (58-7.5; 17.87m) at the League championships

Launched the No. 3 shot put throw in school history with a distance of 46-11.5 (14.31m) at the SDSU Indoor Classic

Avery Mazzei, Oral Roberts

Fr | Distance | Tulsa, Okla.

During the fall cross country season, took eighth at the Bob Timmons Classic with a 5K time of 19:12.9

Clocked a personal-best 5K time of 17:46.2 at the Missouri Southern Stampede good for 19 th place

place Finished 18 th overall at the League Cross Country Championships

Joyce Nabagereka, Oral Roberts

Fr | Throws | Tyngsborough, Mass.

Placed third in the discus and fifth in the shot put at the Division 6 State meet

Threw a mark of 105-7 (32.18m) in the discus and 34-10.5 (10.62m) in the shot put

Molly Desotell, St. Thomas

So | Distance | Green Bay, Wis.

Took 13 th in the mile at the League championships with a personal-best time of 5:08.31

in the mile at the League championships with a personal-best time of 5:08.31 Was a member of the DMR team that took fourth (12:14.21) at the League championships

Took third in the 3,000m at the Gopher Classic in a personal-best time of 10:25.35

Taynian Walgrave, St. Thomas

Jr | Sprints/Hurdles | Prior Lake, Minn.

Clocked a personal-best 60m hurdles time of 8.73 in the prelims at the League championships

Took eighth in the final of the 60m hurdles (10.70) at the League championships

Registered a personal-best time of 7.96 in the 60m at the Gopher Classic, good for second place

Ally Ryan, Kansas City

Jr | Distance | Tulsa, Okla.

Transferred from Kansas

During the fall earned All-League first team honors with a fifth-place finish at the League Cross Country Championships

Clocked a personal-best 5K time of 18:38.6 at the 2022 Greeno/Dirksen Invite for 35 th place

Kamryn Ensley, Omaha

Fr | Distance | Clive, Iowa

Finished in the top 10 in every cross country race she competed at in the fall

Took second in the Platte River Rumble after clocking a 6K time of 21:02.4

Placed fourth overall and earned 2022 Summit League Women’s Cross Country Newcomer of the Championship honors after being the first true freshman to cross the finish line

Mary Fennessy, Omaha

So | Throws | Norfolk, Neb.

Finished ninth in the shot put at the League championships with a launch of 44-5.25 (13.54m)

Took 12 th in the weight throw at the League championships with a personal-best mark of 51-5 (15.67m)

Nakeita? Kessling, Western Illinois

Fr | Sprints/Jumps | Henry, Ill.

Was a 2022 Illinois Class 1A State finalist in the 100m, 400m and long jump

Won the state title in the 400m and finished runner-up in the long jump

Owns a personal-best long jump mark of 19-6.75 (5.96m)

Paulina Lucer, Western Illinois

Fr | Pole Vault/Hurdles | Roselle, Ill.

Was a 2022 Illinois Class 3A State finalist in the 100m hurdles and pole vault

Finished fourth in the pole vault and seventh in the hurdles

Cleared a height of 12-1.75 (3.70m) in the pole vault at the state meet

