Brookings, SD

SDSU men 1st, USD women 2nd for Indoor Track preseason poll

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT) — The South Dakota State men and the North Dakota State women were picked to take home the 2023 Summit League Indoor Track and Field trophies in the preseason coaches’ poll announced Wednesday but League officials.

Reigning champion South Dakota State was voted to take home the title after receiving 45 total points and four of the eight first-place votes. North Dakota State and South Dakota tied for runner-up each receiving 42 total points. The Bison received three first-place votes while the Coyotes captured the final one. Oral Roberts (24), St. Thomas (23), Kansas City (13) and Western Illinois (10) completed the men’s rankings.

It was a tight race for the top spot on the women’s side as the North Dakota State Bison were picked to finish atop the League over the reigning champions, the South Dakota Coyotes. The Bison picked up a total of 61 points and five of the nine possible first-place votes while the Coyotes tallied 60 total points and the remaining four first-place votes. South Dakota State came in third with 49 total points while North Dakota was selected fourth with 41 total points. Oral Roberts (34), St. Thomas (31), Kansas City (20), Omaha (19) and Western Illinois (9) rounded out the women’s poll.

2023 SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON POLL

Team Score (1 st place votes)
1. South Dakota State 45 (4)
T2. North Dakota State 42 (3)
T2. South Dakota 42 (1)
4. North Dakota 25
5. Oral Roberts 24
6. St. Thomas 23
7. Kansas City 13
8. Western Illinois 10


2023 SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON POLL

Team Score (1 st place votes)
1. North Dakota State 61 (5)
2. South Dakota 60 (4)
3. South Dakota State 49
4. North Dakota 41
5. Oral Roberts 34
6. St. Thomas 31
7. Kansas City 20
8. Omaha 19
9. Western Illinois 9

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON ATHLETES TO WATCH LIST
All notes/bullet points reflect indoor track & field accomplishments unless otherwise denoted
Tre Manning, South Dakota State
Jr | Jumps | Grandview, Mo.

  • Finished second in the long jump (23-7.25; 7.19m) and fourth in the triple jump (47-3.5; 14.41m) at the League championships
  • Took second in the long jump at the SDSU Last Chance Meet with a season-best mark of 24-4.25 (7.42m)
  • Placed second in the long jump at the Bison Team Cup with a mark of 22-9 (6.93m)

Ben Olson, South Dakota State
So | Distance | Coon Rapids, Minn.

  • Named the 2022 Summit League Indoor Men’s Track Championship MVP after totaling 28 points throughout the championship
  • At the League championships, dominated the 3,000m with a meet-record time of 8:09.82 to take gold
  • Took first in the mile (4:07.22) and second in the 5,000m (14:12.41) at the League championships

Brandon Lewis, North Dakota State
Sr | Jumps | Bismarck, N.D.

  • Won his second consecutive League indoor long jump title (24-2.25; 7.37m)
  • Finished runner-up in the triple jump (47-3.5; 14.41m) at the League championships
  • Broke the NDSU indoor long jump school record with a leap of 25-01.75 (7.66m) to win the Bison Open
  • Finished the season ranked 37th nationally in the long jump

Jacob Rodin, North Dakota State
Sr | Mid-Distance | Kenmare, N.D.

  • Finished runner-up in the 800m (1:49.12) at the League championships
  • Was a member of the 4x400m relay that finished second at the League championships with the fifth fastest time in NDSU history (3:12.43)
  • Broke the NDSU indoor school record in the 800m clocking a 1:48.52 at the Iowa State Classic

Mark Daley, South Dakota
Fr | Sprints | Hopewell, Jamaica

  • Took bronze in the 100m (10.51) at the 2022 Jamaican Under-20 Championships
  • Owns a personal-best time of 10.44 seconds in the 100m
  • Earned a silver medal in 200m (21.35) and a bronze in the 400m (48.60) at the COCAA Western Championships

Landon Olson, South Dakota
Fr | Jumps | Battle Creek, Neb.

  • Nebraska state champion in the long jump and seven-time state medalist at the Nebraska State Championships
  • As a senior, took gold in the 4x100m relay (43.99), second in the high jump and long jump and fifth in the triple jump
  • Cleared a personal-best height of 6-10 in the high jump at the state meet and a personal-best mark of 23-01.25 in the long jump in April 2022

Luke Labatte, North Dakota
Jr | Distance | Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

  • Finished ninth in the mile (4:12.33) at the League championships
  • Took 11 th in the 5,000m at the League championships with a personal-best time of 14:51.73, good for No. 7 all-time in UND history
  • Clocked the second-fastest mile in school history (4:09.66) at the Grand Valley State Big Meet

Maguire Petersen, North Dakota
Jr | Multis| Hutchinson, Minn.

  • Spent last season at St. John’s in Minnesota
  • Finished sixth in the heptathlon at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships with 4,964 points
  • Won the MIAC Indoor Championship heptathlon title last season with 5,118 points

Erik Flores Burciaga, Oral Roberts
Jr | Distance | Hagerman, N.M.

  • Competed his first three seasons at Texas Permian Basin
  • During his first cross country season in the League, placed 21 st at the Bob Timmons Classic with a personal-best time of 19:39.9
  • Finished 34 th at the League Cross Country Championships in the fall

Abraham Sergent, Oral Roberts
Sr | Throws | Pell City, Ala.

  • Took third at the League outdoor championships in the javelin throw with a toss of 200-9 (61.18m)
  • Finished 31 st in the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round in the javelin with a mark of 200-10 (61.21m)
  • Threw a career-best mark of 213-8 (65.14m) in the javelin at the Sooner Invitational, good for first place

Gary Afram, St. Thomas
So | Sprints/Long Jump | Rosemount, Minn.

  • Finished 13 th in the long jump at the League championships with a mark of 21-6.75 (6.57m)
  • Clocked a career-best time of 6.83 in the 60m at the Gopher Classic to finish runner-up

Jack Rosner, St. Thomas
So | Hurdles | De Pere, Wis.

  • Named the 2022 Summit League Men’s Indoor Track and Field Newcomer of the Championship
  • Finished runner-up in the heptathlon with a career-best 4,818 points at the League championships
  • Was a member of the 4x400m relay team that took sixth (3:22.08) at the League championships

Nahshon Houston, Kansas City
Jr | Jumps | Kansas City, Kan.

  • Spent the last two seasons at Navy
  • Earned second team All-Patriot League honors in the long jump with a distance of 24-00.75 (7.33m)
  • Earned second place in the long jump at the Darius Dixon Invitational with a season-best jump of 24-01.5 (7.35m)

Richard Brown, Western Illinois
Jr | Mid-Distance | Savanna la Mar, Jamaica

  • Has earned All-League honors in the 800m, 4x400m relay and distance medley relay
  • Finished in the top five in each of his events at the League championships: 800 (3 rd ), DMR (3 rd ) and 4x400m relay (4 th )
  • Owns a personal-best time of 1:48.65 in the 800m which ranks second in WIU history and ranked him top-10 in the NCAA for freshmen in 2021

Arnie Grunert, Western Illinois
Fr | Pole Vault | Frankfort, Ill.

  • 2022 Illinois Class 3A State finalist in the pole vault, finishing third
  • Owns a personal-best height of 16-8.75 (5.09m) which was the top high school vault in the state of Illinois last year
  • His personal-best clearance ranked 14 th nationally and top 50 in the world for the U-20 age group

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD PRESEASON ATHLETES TO WATCH LIST
All notes/bullet points reflect indoor track & field accomplishments unless otherwise denoted
Nell Graham, North Dakota State
Jr | Sprints/Multis | Dodge Center, Minn.

  • Finished fifth in the pentathlon (3,465 points) at the League championships
  • Placed second in both the 400m (55.21) and the 4x400m relay (3:45.93)
  • Notched a personal-best pentathlon score of 3,482 points last season at the Bison Open

Jodi Lipp, North Dakota State
Sr | Jumps | St. Cloud, Minn.

  • Took runner-up in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 40-0.75 (12.21m) at the League championships
  • Finished eighth in the long jump (17-9.5; 5.42m) at the League championships
  • Recorded a season-best mark of 18-10.00 (5.74m) in the long jump at the Bison Open

Sammy Neil, South Dakota
So | Jumps/Sprints | St. Andrew, Jamaica

  • Spent her first season at the University of Mary
  • Earned All-American status in the long jump after placing seventh at the NCAA Division II Championships with a jump of 19-8.25 (6.00m)
  • Garnered USTFCCCA All-Region honors at the University of Mary

Matayah Yellowmule, South Dakota
Fr | Jumps | Rapid City, S.D.

  • Won back-to-back state titles in the triple jump as a junior and senior
  • Finished runner-up in the long jump at the 2021 South Dakota State Championships
  • Holds a personal-best mark of 18-11.5 (5.77m) in the long jump

Rich-Ann Archer, South Dakota State
So | Sprints | Kingston, Jamacia

  • Competed in six meets during the 2022 season picking up victories in four of the six
  • Won the League 60m title in an SDSU school record time of 7.32
  • Dropped a second school record by over a half second to place runner-up in the 200m (23.93) at the League championships

Faith Leiseth, South Dakota State
Jr | Throws | Hayti, S.D.

  • Took second in the shot put at the League championships with a personal-best throw of 50-7.5 (15.43m)
  • Runner-up finishing mark at the League championships ranks her second all-time at SDSU in the indoor shot put
    Threw a new school record in the discus of 152-7 (46.51m) at the SDSU Holiday Open & Multi

McKenzie Burian, North Dakota
Sr | Distance | Fargo, N.D.

  • Placed eighth in the 5,000m at the League championships with a personal-best time of 17:25.60
  • Her time ranks No. 8 all-time in UND history in the 5,000m
  • Set season-bests in the mile (5:18.21) at the Dakota Alumni Classic and the 3,000m (10:15.57) at the Bison Team Cup

Kenna Curry, North Dakota
Jr | Throws | Elk Point, S.D.

  • Took 12 th in the weight throw at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 54-6.75 (16.63m)
  • Finished fifth in the shot put (46-9; 14.25m) and seventh in the weight throw (58-7.5; 17.87m) at the League championships
  • Launched the No. 3 shot put throw in school history with a distance of 46-11.5 (14.31m) at the SDSU Indoor Classic

Avery Mazzei, Oral Roberts
Fr | Distance | Tulsa, Okla.

  • During the fall cross country season, took eighth at the Bob Timmons Classic with a 5K time of 19:12.9
  • Clocked a personal-best 5K time of 17:46.2 at the Missouri Southern Stampede good for 19 th place
  • Finished 18 th overall at the League Cross Country Championships

Joyce Nabagereka, Oral Roberts
Fr | Throws | Tyngsborough, Mass.

  • Placed third in the discus and fifth in the shot put at the Division 6 State meet
  • Threw a mark of 105-7 (32.18m) in the discus and 34-10.5 (10.62m) in the shot put

Molly Desotell, St. Thomas
So | Distance | Green Bay, Wis.

  • Took 13 th in the mile at the League championships with a personal-best time of 5:08.31
  • Was a member of the DMR team that took fourth (12:14.21) at the League championships
  • Took third in the 3,000m at the Gopher Classic in a personal-best time of 10:25.35

Taynian Walgrave, St. Thomas
Jr | Sprints/Hurdles | Prior Lake, Minn.

  • Clocked a personal-best 60m hurdles time of 8.73 in the prelims at the League championships
  • Took eighth in the final of the 60m hurdles (10.70) at the League championships
  • Registered a personal-best time of 7.96 in the 60m at the Gopher Classic, good for second place

Ally Ryan, Kansas City
Jr | Distance | Tulsa, Okla.

  • Transferred from Kansas
  • During the fall earned All-League first team honors with a fifth-place finish at the League Cross Country Championships
  • Clocked a personal-best 5K time of 18:38.6 at the 2022 Greeno/Dirksen Invite for 35 th place

Kamryn Ensley, Omaha
Fr | Distance | Clive, Iowa

  • Finished in the top 10 in every cross country race she competed at in the fall
  • Took second in the Platte River Rumble after clocking a 6K time of 21:02.4
  • Placed fourth overall and earned 2022 Summit League Women’s Cross Country Newcomer of the Championship honors after being the first true freshman to cross the finish line

Mary Fennessy, Omaha
So | Throws | Norfolk, Neb.

  • Finished ninth in the shot put at the League championships with a launch of 44-5.25 (13.54m)
  • Took 12 th in the weight throw at the League championships with a personal-best mark of 51-5 (15.67m)

Nakeita? Kessling, Western Illinois
Fr | Sprints/Jumps | Henry, Ill.

  • Was a 2022 Illinois Class 1A State finalist in the 100m, 400m and long jump
  • Won the state title in the 400m and finished runner-up in the long jump
  • Owns a personal-best long jump mark of 19-6.75 (5.96m)

Paulina Lucer, Western Illinois
Fr | Pole Vault/Hurdles | Roselle, Ill.

  • Was a 2022 Illinois Class 3A State finalist in the 100m hurdles and pole vault
  • Finished fourth in the pole vault and seventh in the hurdles
  • Cleared a height of 12-1.75 (3.70m) in the pole vault at the state meet
