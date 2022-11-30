Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Chiefs-Bengals prediction: How Cincinnati — in one way — has closed the gap on KC
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out.
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a roll as of late, winning five of their past six games and positioning themselves for a playoff spot. They face their biggest challenge this season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Chiefs have won five in a row and seven of their past eight.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst responds to Justin Reid’s comments
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst joined the fight and said safety Justin Reid was the first person to talk smack to him pregame.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
Bearcats Legend Endorses Gino Guidugli To Be UC Head Coach
Cincinnati reportedly interviews Guidugli earlier this week.
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Updates on Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon
Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play on Sunday against the Chiefs. He's missed four games with a hip injury. "I hate to use the words for sure, but I'm optimistic," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's on track. He's practicing. We'll see where it goes on Sunday." It's...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams
The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.
Times Gazette
No Chase or Mixon; no problem
The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
Ja'Marr Chase calls out Chiefs' Justin Reid for pregame trash talk
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t need long to see the trash talk from Kansas City Chiefs players. For those out of the loop, a Chiefs defender went and threw out some bulletin board material for the Bengals on Wednesday before the two teams meet in Week 13.
Final Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
WLWT 5
Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery
CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
Broncos place WR KJ Hamler on injured reserve
Hamler has been sidelined since Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Signs appeared to be pointing to a return in the near future, but a recent setback ruled him out for tomorrow’s game against the Ravens. The 23-year-old will now miss at least the next four weeks of the season, one which has only six contests remaining for Denver.
Bills place Von Miller on IR
Von Miller's hopes at returning from his meniscus injury in Week 14 faded quickly. The Bills placed the veteran pass rusher on IR on Thursday, shutting him down for at least four games. The earliest Miller can now return is Week 17. Given Buffalo’s investment in the future Hall of...
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0