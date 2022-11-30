ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
GEORGIA STATE
WLWT 5

Bengals fan goes on hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery

CINCINNATI — A Bengals fan's video is going viral of her hilarious rant about the team and quarterback Joe Burrow after getting her wisdom teeth removed. "I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. 'Apparently' these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" Haven Wolfe captioned the video on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos place WR KJ Hamler on injured reserve

Hamler has been sidelined since Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Signs appeared to be pointing to a return in the near future, but a recent setback ruled him out for tomorrow’s game against the Ravens. The 23-year-old will now miss at least the next four weeks of the season, one which has only six contests remaining for Denver.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Bills place Von Miller on IR

Von Miller's hopes at returning from his meniscus injury in Week 14 faded quickly. The Bills placed the veteran pass rusher on IR on Thursday, shutting him down for at least four games. The earliest Miller can now return is Week 17. Given Buffalo’s investment in the future Hall of...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

