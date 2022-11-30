Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Keke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumors on 'SNL': 'I want to set the record straight: I am'
Keke Palmer addressed pregnancy rumors during her opening monologue in the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of "Saturday Night Live," joined by musical guest SZA.
SFGate
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
SFGate
Listen to the Eerie Score for ‘The Callisto Protocol’
It’s a good time to be a fan of survival horror games. The genre has seen a resurgence in popularity for the last few years but with a slew of hotly anticipated titles just around the corner, a gory renaissance of terror is upon us. Leading that charge is The Callisto Protocol, a third-person survival horror game set hundreds of years in the future on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Although technically a brand-new IP, the game’s pedigree has built layers of hype since its reveal. Developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by industry veteran Glen Schofield, the game is a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series – a franchise co-created by Schofield himself and due for its own revival with a remake of the first game coming out in January of 2023.
Comments / 0