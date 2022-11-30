ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
ksro.com

Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing

A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa

An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine

The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

City of Sonoma has new police chief

The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Botanical Garden leader plans to depart next year

Scot Medbury, who became executive director of the Glen Ellen-based Sonoma Botanical Garden in 2020, will leave the 22-acre attraction in April, it announced. “Scot Medbury’s leadership and vision for Sonoma Botanical Garden has created the foundation for a stronger institution, with a focus on sustainability and accessibility. His horticultural background and deep interest in design have played a vital role in improving the Garden while strengthening a focus on its future,” stated Jerry Newell, chair of SBG’s Board of Trustees.
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa County launches program to spur ADU construction

Napa County will make forgivable loans available to help people build accessory dwelling units — commonly called "granny flats" — with rents meeting affordability standards. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the guidelines. Forgivable loans to cover a portion of construction costs will be available to...
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Five Great Places to Shop in Middletown (Plus Three Great Places to Eat)

Resting at the foot of Mt. Saint Helena on Highway 29, Middletown has long been the gateway to Lake County. The first stagecoaches entering the county came through town and stopped at the hotel before either heading up Cobb Mountain to the numerous hot springs resorts or continuing on to the shores of Clear Lake. In fact, Middletown’s called Middletown because it’s–surprise–the midway point between Calistoga and Lower Lake. But Middletown has more than just stories. It’s also got some great places to shop and eat.
MIDDLETOWN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy