ksro.com
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
PG&E tells some Sonoma County projects that power connections could take up to 18 months
Construction has begun on the fourth of five planned warehouses in a 380,200-square-foot project near the entrance to the Sonoma County airport, but an electrical connection for it may take up to 18 months. That’s what the general contractor on the approved Billa Landing project said he heard from Pacific...
ksro.com
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
mendofever.com
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
KCRA.com
4 injured as Samtrans bus crashes in Bay Area shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said. Shortly before noon, the SamTrans bus smashed into the vehicles at a Target store parking lot at the Serramonte...
sonomasun.com
City of Sonoma has new police chief
The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Botanical Garden leader plans to depart next year
Scot Medbury, who became executive director of the Glen Ellen-based Sonoma Botanical Garden in 2020, will leave the 22-acre attraction in April, it announced. “Scot Medbury’s leadership and vision for Sonoma Botanical Garden has created the foundation for a stronger institution, with a focus on sustainability and accessibility. His horticultural background and deep interest in design have played a vital role in improving the Garden while strengthening a focus on its future,” stated Jerry Newell, chair of SBG’s Board of Trustees.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County launches program to spur ADU construction
Napa County will make forgivable loans available to help people build accessory dwelling units — commonly called "granny flats" — with rents meeting affordability standards. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the guidelines. Forgivable loans to cover a portion of construction costs will be available to...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
lakecountybloom.com
Five Great Places to Shop in Middletown (Plus Three Great Places to Eat)
Resting at the foot of Mt. Saint Helena on Highway 29, Middletown has long been the gateway to Lake County. The first stagecoaches entering the county came through town and stopped at the hotel before either heading up Cobb Mountain to the numerous hot springs resorts or continuing on to the shores of Clear Lake. In fact, Middletown’s called Middletown because it’s–surprise–the midway point between Calistoga and Lower Lake. But Middletown has more than just stories. It’s also got some great places to shop and eat.
