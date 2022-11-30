ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?

The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense ‘Not Good Enough’

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years. However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

What Can Lions Expect from WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions received positive news this week, when it was announced that rookie wideout Jameson Williams was activated off of the NFI list. For Detroit's offense, the expectation is after acclimating to life in the NFL, the speedy wideout should aid quarterback Jared Goff and the deep passing attack.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is set to see some familiar faces on Sunday when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. But the seasoned veteran is brushing off all the headlines. “It’s just another game," Wagner said. "It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. Nearly nine months since acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade, the controversial quarterback is set to make his debut against the Houston Texans....
VIRGINIA STATE
Centre Daily

Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman

FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games

Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season. It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia. Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Giants Add Two to Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (back) and receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to their Week 13 injury report, both players being listed as questionable. The Giants have been dealing with a flu-like bug floating around their locker room...
Centre Daily

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have listed two players out and five others questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. In the team’s final injury report, tight end Jesper Horsted has been ruled out after missing the entire week of practice with a concussion.
Centre Daily

‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’

Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

