Bus aide accused of showing nude photos to child
SCHENECTDAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Sierra L. Cook, 25 of Schenectady on November 28. Cook is accused of showing inappropriate photos to a child on a school bus.
On November 28 around 11 a.m. Troopers got a complaint that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling in a school bus. After an investigation, police reported Cook was employed by Durrin Inc. Transportation Services as a bus aide. Police report Cook showed a child nude pictures of herself and others on a cellphone.
Charges
- Endangering the welfare of a child
According to police, Cook was arrested and processed at State police Clifton Park. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Corinth Town Court on December 20 and released.
