Jets starting running back Michael Carter is listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings on Sunday with a low ankle sprain. Carter, who has led the way on the ground since rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 7, didn't practice this week. He was injured during New York's 31-10 win over the Bears last week, exiting the game early.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO