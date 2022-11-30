ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Jalen Carter VS LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently steamrolling the LSU Tigers, leading 35-7 at halftime. The lack of scoring by LSU can largely be attributed to the impact of Georgia defensive linemen Jalen Carter. A pocket pusher with immense strength yet elite quickness, Carter boasts one of the better athletic profiles in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Centre Daily

Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?

The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games

Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion

Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time. Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman

FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Activated From Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders received some good news ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Theclubannounced Saturday that cornerback Nate Hobbs has been activated from the injured reserve list. Hobbs has been out since suffering a hand injury in Week 5 against the Kansas...
ILLINOIS STATE
Centre Daily

Giants Add Two to Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (back) and receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to their Week 13 injury report, both players being listed as questionable. The Giants have been dealing with a flu-like bug floating around their locker room...
Centre Daily

Will Jets’ Michael Carter (Ankle) Play vs. Vikings?

Jets starting running back Michael Carter is listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings on Sunday with a low ankle sprain. Carter, who has led the way on the ground since rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 7, didn't practice this week. He was injured during New York's 31-10 win over the Bears last week, exiting the game early.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. Nearly nine months since acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade, the controversial quarterback is set to make his debut against the Houston Texans....
VIRGINIA STATE
Centre Daily

Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense ‘Not Good Enough’

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years. However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’

Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

