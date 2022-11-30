Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carter County (Carter County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. John Henson, who was working as a constable, allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of Highway 19E and into the path of an approaching car.
WBTV
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
WECT
Investigators visit father’s home in search for missing S.C. 5-year-old
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Investigators on Thursday visited the home of the father of a missing five-year-old girl in South Carolina. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said Aspen Jeter’s mother was shot. A tip from...
993thex.com
North Carolina man charged after trying to bring meth into local jail
A North Carolina man has additional felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. According to a report, Isaac Ollis, 36, of Bakersville, NC was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found...
WLOS.com
Owner watches as their Mitchell County business is destroyed by fire
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thursday evening a fast-moving fire burned through a Mitchell County business as one of its owners stood by and watched. “This is Mitchell Glass,” cried out Karen Ramsey during a Facebook Live. “This is our work. It’s burning down. Oh my God. Y’all pray for us.”
WYFF4.com
Over a hundred pounds of drugs and AR rifle seized from 2 North Carolina homes, deputies say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force office, along with multiple task force agencies, partnered together and seized more than a hundred pounds of drugs, weapons, and cash, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Buncombe County investigators partnered with the Sheriff’s Community...
2 arrested in homicide of missing person in Henderson Co.
Two people were arrested in connection to a missing person investigation in Henderson County.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash kills Troutman man after truck hits tree
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after his truck hit a tree in Winston-Salem. It happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Main Street, near Avondale Street. According to police, a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, 38, of Troutman, was traveling southbound on...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
wcyb.com
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
WXII 12
Woman killed in deadly car crash after running into utility pole, police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. Police said Shawonda Wright was driving East when the car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright...
Elkin Tribune
Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central
Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
WXII 12
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: pursuit ends with crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pursuit ended with a crash Friday night. An SUV crashed at the intersection of Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads around 9:45 p.m. The sheriff's office said a traffic stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle refused...
Go Blue Ridge
Watauga Sheriff awarded for his assistance during a deadly shooting last year
Sheriff Len Hagaman was given a Safety and Heroism award by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which was held at North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters. Hagaman as well as 43 employees received awards during the ceremony. Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. said “This select group exemplifies the best of public service by consistently going the extra mile, These selfless acts invigorate my passion as a public servant, and I am certainly proud they are on my team at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.”
Home of former Virginia trooper accused of killing California family searched
Police executed a search warrant at the Southwest Virginia home of a former state trooper who police in Southern California say deceived a teenager into an online relationship.
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
WBTV
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
Comments / 0