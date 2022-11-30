ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

WBTV

GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway

WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
WOODFIN, NC
993thex.com

North Carolina man charged after trying to bring meth into local jail

A North Carolina man has additional felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. According to a report, Isaac Ollis, 36, of Bakersville, NC was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash kills Troutman man after truck hits tree

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after his truck hit a tree in Winston-Salem. It happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Main Street, near Avondale Street. According to police, a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, 38, of Troutman, was traveling southbound on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
FOREST CITY, NC
wcyb.com

Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: pursuit ends with crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pursuit ended with a crash Friday night. An SUV crashed at the intersection of Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads around 9:45 p.m. The sheriff's office said a traffic stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle refused...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Sheriff awarded for his assistance during a deadly shooting last year

Sheriff Len Hagaman was given a Safety and Heroism award by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which was held at North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters. Hagaman as well as 43 employees received awards during the ceremony. Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. said “This select group exemplifies the best of public service by consistently going the extra mile, These selfless acts invigorate my passion as a public servant, and I am certainly proud they are on my team at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.”
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

