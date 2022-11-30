ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Third Eden Village to house 24 homeless individuals

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0xKv_0jSfps4w00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Village broke ground on its third village today, Nov. 30. The houses will give 24 homeless people a new home.

The Eden Village 3 development is part of the non-profit’s push toward its goal to make Springfield the first city where no one sleeps outside. Eleven cities in 10 states have their own version of Eden Village.

RELATED: Eden Village 2 opens its doors

The non-profit has faced adversity when it filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri in August of this year over a portion of House Bill 1606 that Eden village said would limit how much they can help the homeless. The bill calls for short, temporary housing instead of permanent homes for homeless individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnIGh_0jSfps4w00

As Eden village continues to fight the house bill, they are also making progress in bringing the number of homeless people down.

Since the first two Eden villages opened, the homeless population in Springfield has decreased by 25%. This is a trend they hope continues to go down with the completion of Eden Village 3.

After successfully building the third set of homes, Eden Village will be two projects away from completing its goal of having five small communities that house 200 formerly homeless individuals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport revealed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator. As of December 16th, the Midfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
MILLER, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

November was a record-breaking month for influenza cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the holiday season is officially in full swing, more and more people will be out and about checking out events here in the Ozarks. Those partaking in the festivities should protect themselves from the abnormally high volume of flu cases in Springfield and Greene County. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes

A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Free at-home COVID tests offered at Springfield libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 2,000 at-home COVID-19 tests are being offered free of charge at Springfield-Greene County Public Libraries. The tests are being offered starting today, Dec. 1, and will be given out while supplies last, according to a press release from the city. All 10 library branches are participating in the event. There is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Faulty meters cause unexpected charges for some CU customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Around 500 Springfield City Utilities customers will soon be receiving a notice that their gas or water meter wasn’t reading correctly and how they will be charged. Brent Baker with CU said equipment issues happen from time to time. Recently, a team has been working to investigate metering and billing more closely […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Three named to Laclede County Route 66 Wall Of Fame

A three-generation family that operated a gas station for seven decades, a husband and wife who welcomed guests into their tourist home for 40 years, and the community leaders who in 1922 successfully campaigned for the future Route 66 to be routed through Lebanon are the newest members of the Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society announced recently. They will be inducted at the Route 66 Society’s annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cowan Civic Center. The meeting will be held on a Saturday rather than a Monday evening as in recent years. The Wall of Fame honors “those who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66 or who operated legendary businesses on Route 66 in Laclede County, Missouri.” The Wall of Fame plaques are displayed at the entrance to the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. A plaque also will be presented to each inductee or a family member. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

First responder agencies explore apprenticeship programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local first responder agencies across the Ozarks spent Thursday learning more about setting up registered apprenticeship programs to attract and retain employees.  The goal is to help create a pipeline of talent, which in turn will help with worker shortages. The registered apprenticeship model is expanding, thanks to a $3 million federal […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Families scramble to deal with higher property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families in the Ozarks are grappling with higher personal property taxes around the holidays. “This is by far the most expensive year. Last year was $76. This year it’s gone up to $203,” said Kate Martin, a Springfield resident. “I was in shock because last year on my bill I had three […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Historically black church celebrates its 175th year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A historically black church celebrates its 175th year in Springfield. “It means resilience. And I think that’s the word. When I think of Pitts Chapel,” said Tracy Wolff, pastor of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church. Months of restoration and preparation for a church that is a big part of Springfield’s history. Pitts […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy