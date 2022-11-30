After another loss on Saturday afternoon to the Sacramento Kings, the LA Clippers will be heading on a four-game road trip that begins on Monday. While it is unclear when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return, the star duo is traveling with the team. It seems reasonable to expect a return at some point in the next four games, but it's very hard to predict, as it also seemed reasonable to expect a return for Saturday's game vs. the Kings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO