ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook put up eye-popping stat line in Lakers’ win over Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers put forward their best performance of the season on Friday night as they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 133-129. While Anthony Davis erupted for a team-high 44 points in the win, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were dishing out assists left and right. In fact, both players had 11 dimes apiece and didn’t turn the ball over once. Talk about efficient.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Key Points: James, Davis Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in Los Angeles

After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are inching closer and closer to the .500 mark. The Lakers earned their eighth win of the 2022-2023 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 128-109. The Lakers now hold an 8-12 record overall. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both led the way for the Lakers in the win. James spoke highly of Davis and his performance postgame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Grizzlies: Steven Adams Receives Credit for Dominance

There aren’t many big men in the NBA who can out-muscle Joel Embiid when it comes to fighting for rebounds and defending. Over the course of the All-Star’s career, though, Embiid has found out that Steven Adams is one of very few players that will be a handful for the Sixers’ big man.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Traveling on Upcoming Trip

After another loss on Saturday afternoon to the Sacramento Kings, the LA Clippers will be heading on a four-game road trip that begins on Monday. While it is unclear when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return, the star duo is traveling with the team. It seems reasonable to expect a return at some point in the next four games, but it's very hard to predict, as it also seemed reasonable to expect a return for Saturday's game vs. the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

It seems like there's a good chance the LA Clippers will finally get some big help again in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, they're going against a healthy Sacramento Kings team that's looking to prove itself in the Pacific Division. The Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview

The mighty Milwaukee Bucks are coming to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Saturday. All-NBA talent Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are currently 15-6 on the season, good for the second-best record record in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 7-15 on the season, good for 13th-best record in the Eastern Conference.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TMZ.com

NBA Super Fan Jimmy Goldstein Says Lakers Are Doomed, Clippers Much Better!

NBA super fan Jimmy Goldstein is throwing in the designer brand towel on the Lakers' shot at a championship this season ... telling TMZ Sports everyone should be focusing on the other L.A. team -- the Clippers!!. LeBron James and Co. are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference...
Centre Daily

Why Los Angeles Won the Kevin Fiala Trade with Minnesota

Last season, winger Kevin Fiala put up career-best numbers in goals (33) and points (85) for the Minnesota Wild. In what was to some a questionable move, the salary-cap-strapped Wild decided that Fiala – who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent last summer – was too expensive a component to be retained. Minny GM Bill Guerin traded Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round draft pick and prospect defenseman Brock Faber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Thunder Gameday: Kicking off Long Road Trip in Minnesota

The Oklahoma City Thunder begin a long road trip tonight in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. For the next five games, the Thunder will be away from Oklahoma City in what should be a real challenge. It’s a pivotal point in the season for OKC, as a poor stretch could really...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

