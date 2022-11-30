ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Headlines: Could a universal flu vaccine be possible?

By Lisa Carberg
Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines: The flu continues to infect millions across the U.S. Could a universal flu vaccine be possible? And a new treatment for long COVID may be on the horizon.

Doctor Jessica Tuan, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases, Dr. Clinical Trialist, and instructor at Yale School of Medicine, discussed these topics.

See the full interview with Dr. Tuan in the video above

