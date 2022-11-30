Read full article on original website
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Bills: Marcus Jones, Josh Uche Rise Above Rubble
FOXBORO — Following their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a subpar performance, especially on defense, there are plenty of areas in which...
Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense ‘Not Good Enough’
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years. However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December. The...
'I Wanna Stay in Buffalo!' Rodger Saffold Reveals Bills Contract Hopes
The Buffalo Bills have been a blip on Rodger Saffold's NFL radar, but he already wants to re-up with the team.
Shaun Bradley, Jake Elliott Explain Their Cause and Charity for Sunday’s Game
PHILADELPHIA - It was this past summer, on June 4, when the Eagles joined the Wear Orange movement to help bring awareness to gun violence and commemorate survivors and victims of it. That hit home to Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. “We’ve had initiatives through here, so I’ve been able to...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Activated From Injured Reserve
The Las Vegas Raiders received some good news ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Theclubannounced Saturday that cornerback Nate Hobbs has been activated from the injured reserve list. Hobbs has been out since suffering a hand injury in Week 5 against the Kansas...
NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. Nearly nine months since acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade, the controversial quarterback is set to make his debut against the Houston Texans....
What Can Lions Expect from WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions received positive news this week, when it was announced that rookie wideout Jameson Williams was activated off of the NFI list. For Detroit's offense, the expectation is after acclimating to life in the NFL, the speedy wideout should aid quarterback Jared Goff and the deep passing attack.
Giants Add Two to Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (back) and receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to their Week 13 injury report, both players being listed as questionable. The Giants have been dealing with a flu-like bug floating around their locker room...
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion
Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time. Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.
Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell on Chad Muma’s Debut: ‘He Calmed Everything Down at Times’
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they have many more starts in the future for rookie linebacker Chad Muma. But for his first-ever start, coming against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in last week's 28=27 win, Muma made quite the impression for a previously struggling Jaguars' front. "I thought Chad did...
Colts Linked as ‘Trade-Up’ Candidate in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts currently have the No. 14 position in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Tankathon. They are being listed by Bleacher Report (B/R) as a prime candidate to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to target one of the premier quarterbacks in this cycle. B/R put together...
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
FRISCO - Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise. "Deion is very...
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
