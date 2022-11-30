ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to drop

Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to the Triple A Auto Club, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for three dollars and 27 cents --- the lowest since early October, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
