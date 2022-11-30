ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

In Montana Landowners’ Case, Justices Ponder What Happens When SCOTUS Rulings Throw a Wrench into Statutory Interpretation

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
skipntyme
3d ago

Well, the Forest Service should be held responsible for upholding the terms of the easement with the landowners. Can not make it a public road after the fact, since they made a legal agreement with the landowners. Been involved with wetlands easements for the federal government and those easements include legal language that indicates that the joint agreement between the government and landowners ensures that it still remains private property and the public is not granted access to the easement.

Kookaloo2
3d ago

First thing is there any historical record of these laws? As we know from Roe if it wasn't covered in 1776 it isn't valid. First things first.

AP_000302.cf667bfb8717449c842f42e14198e95b.1847
3d ago

Wow. Here in the Southwest Rich people can buy the land on both sides of road then block access to the public. Which is illegal under Arizona and New Mexico State law. That’s why I find this article strange

