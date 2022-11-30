ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

KMPH.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead, and another has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno. Fresno CHP received a call around 11:10 p.m. of a caller reporting a “blacked out” Mitsubishi Galant blocking the center lane of Northbound Highway 99, just north of Clovis Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
LEMOORE, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man convicted for killing wife

On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles

Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Attic fire damages house in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
VISALIA, CA

