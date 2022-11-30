Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead, and another has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno. Fresno CHP received a call around 11:10 p.m. of a caller reporting a “blacked out” Mitsubishi Galant blocking the center lane of Northbound Highway 99, just north of Clovis Avenue.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
KMPH.com
SWAT called out after man fires gun into air outside Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — Visalia SWAT was called out after police say a man fired a gun into the air outside a business early Saturday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to a business at 2401 W. Caldwell Avenue around 2:08 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun and shots fired.
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season
On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.
KMJ
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
thesungazette.com
Porterville man convicted for killing wife
On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed after police say he pointed a gun from inside stolen truck in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning after police say he pointed a gun at them while they were trying to get him to surrender. The Tulare Police Department received a report of an alarm going off just before midnight on Wednesday at a business in the 1200 block of South O St. in Tulare.
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Madera officer-involved shooting
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department released a video and the identity of the man that was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. Police say around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located on the northeast corner of Ellis […]
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
The British national who killed his wife and mother-in-law in Clovis six years ago is now serving a life sentence.
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
