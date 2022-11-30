Read full article on original website
A False Active Shooter call was made at Wilkes Central High School
An active Shooter was reported at Wilkes Central High-School. Local Law enforcement officers arrived at the school to investigate the situation and found it to be false. The caller claimed that a white male shooter has locked himself in a teacher classroom. Watauga County schools made a statement saying "It is unfortunate that we must remind people that it is a felony to communicate a threat false against a public school. We just wanted everyone to know that our students and staff are safe and sound, and we have received no threats." We will update you as more information becomes available.
Watauga Sheriff awarded for his assistance during a deadly shooting last year
Sheriff Len Hagaman was given a Safety and Heroism award by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which was held at North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters. Hagaman as well as 43 employees received awards during the ceremony. Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. said “This select group exemplifies the best of public service by consistently going the extra mile, These selfless acts invigorate my passion as a public servant, and I am certainly proud they are on my team at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.”
Banff Film Festival returning to the High-Country
The Banff Mountain Film Festival will be returning to Boone on Thursday March 30th-Saturday April 1st. The festival will be presented at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment since 1976. Tickets will be available at the Schaefer Center Box Office starting Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for App State Students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information about ticket sales, call (800) 841-2787.
Apptheatre hosting Nu-Blu and The Becky Buller Band for the Happy Christmas Tour
Audience members will enjoy the sounds of the roots of Appalachia as they ring through the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country this holiday season when the award-winning bands Nu-Blu and The Becky Buller Band team up to bring their “Happy Christmas Tour” to the Doc Watson Stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
