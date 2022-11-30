The Banff Mountain Film Festival will be returning to Boone on Thursday March 30th-Saturday April 1st. The festival will be presented at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment since 1976. Tickets will be available at the Schaefer Center Box Office starting Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for App State Students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information about ticket sales, call (800) 841-2787.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO