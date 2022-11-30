ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
BBC

Fibrus: Belfast broadband firm wins major GB contract

The Belfast-based broadband company Fibrus has won its first major contract in Great Britain. The £108m scheme will upgrade broadband for more than 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Cumbria in north-west England. It is part of the UK government's Project Gigabit, which aims to improve broadband across the...
BBC

St Edward's Crown leaves Tower of London ahead of Coronation

The St Edward's Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for the King ahead of the Coronation. The historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken away to allow for its modification before the ceremony on 6 May, Buckingham Palace said. The movement of the...
theScore

Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever

Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
BBC

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
BBC

Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
Men's Health

Talking Heads: Alastair Campbell Meets Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones has less than a year to go before his eight-year contract as head coach of England’s rugby team comes to an end. Though if you believe the current frenzy, the relationship may finish sooner than that. If he is to stay the distance, it will certainly be...
BBC

Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners

A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
BBC

Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners

Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC

'I was made for Liverpool'

O﻿n this day in 1959 Liverpool appointed Bill Shankly as manager. S﻿hankly helped the Reds gain promotion to the First Division before winning the title three times as well as the FA Cup twice and the Uefa Cup once. He left important foundations for successor Bob Paisley and...
BBC

Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC

Ask for Angela safety scheme rolled out in Northern Ireland

A safety campaign that allows people feeling unsafe on a night out to discreetly signal they need help is being rolled out across Northern Ireland. It works by encouraging anyone who feels at risk to ask staff in bars, pubs and clubs to Ask for Angela. The phrase notifies bar...
BBC

Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Y﻿uki...
BBC

Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...

