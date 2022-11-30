Read full article on original website
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
BBC
Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason
Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Fourteen-man Leinster come back to crush Ulster's hopes in gripping derby
Tries: Kelleher, Ringrose 2, Porter, Lowe; Pens: Byrne; Cons: Byrne 5. Tries: Herring, Treadwell, McIlroy, Carter; Pen: Cooney; Cons: Cooney 2, Doak. Fourteen-man Leinster produced an outstanding comeback to crush Ulster 38-29 and maintain their 100% United Rugby Championship record in a gripping derby in Dublin. After losing Cian Healy...
BBC
Fibrus: Belfast broadband firm wins major GB contract
The Belfast-based broadband company Fibrus has won its first major contract in Great Britain. The £108m scheme will upgrade broadband for more than 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Cumbria in north-west England. It is part of the UK government's Project Gigabit, which aims to improve broadband across the...
BBC
St Edward's Crown leaves Tower of London ahead of Coronation
The St Edward's Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for the King ahead of the Coronation. The historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken away to allow for its modification before the ceremony on 6 May, Buckingham Palace said. The movement of the...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
theScore
Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever
Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
BBC
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
BBC
Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary
Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
Men's Health
Talking Heads: Alastair Campbell Meets Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones has less than a year to go before his eight-year contract as head coach of England’s rugby team comes to an end. Though if you believe the current frenzy, the relationship may finish sooner than that. If he is to stay the distance, it will certainly be...
BBC
Premiership: Bristol Bears 26-26 Leicester Tigers - hosts fight back to draw with champions
Tries: Radradra, Piutau, Byrne, Ibitoye Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty. Tries: Kelly, Ashton, Montoya Con: Burns Pens: Burns 3. Bristol came from behind to secure a dramatic 26-26 draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate. Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau scored for Bristol but a trio of tries from Dan Kelly, Chris Ashton...
West Indies retain hope of victory as first Test against Australia heads into final day
A wrestle of a fourth day moved the first Test between Australia and the West Indies gradually towards its conclusion, as Australia had to make do without the bowling of captain Pat Cummins in a contest where bat continued to have the better of ball. Marnus Labuschagne completed twin centuries...
BBC
Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners
A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
Pitch imperfect from Pakistan as duff selection deepens their woes
England cut loose against an ill-balanced attack, on another benign Pindi surface
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
'I was made for Liverpool'
On this day in 1959 Liverpool appointed Bill Shankly as manager. Shankly helped the Reds gain promotion to the First Division before winning the title three times as well as the FA Cup twice and the Uefa Cup once. He left important foundations for successor Bob Paisley and...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Ask for Angela safety scheme rolled out in Northern Ireland
A safety campaign that allows people feeling unsafe on a night out to discreetly signal they need help is being rolled out across Northern Ireland. It works by encouraging anyone who feels at risk to ask staff in bars, pubs and clubs to Ask for Angela. The phrase notifies bar...
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
BBC
Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return
Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
