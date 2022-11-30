Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
