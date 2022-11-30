Read full article on original website
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
ABC 15 News
AZFamily
Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
Over 100 roosters found in south Phoenix home, police suspect illegal cockfighting ring
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Drug Enforcement Agency task force found around 120 caged and loose roosters at a home in south Phoenix, and police suspect they were part of an illegal cockfighting ring. The DEA task force was searching a home near 15th Street and Corona Avenue for drug-related...
AZFamily
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
Phoenix ambush: Police officer injured in shooting speaks out
Officer Austin Peru, along with several others, were injured during a police incident in February 2022 that included an ambush of officers. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
KTAR.com
AZFamily
Man shot, killed himself after pursuit led to officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix earlier this week died after shooting himself. According to police, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez shot and killed himself before police found him inside a stolen car on Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., officers found Alcarez and 27-year-old...
AZFamily
Cows run loose on Glendale freeway after trailer crashes into median
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 freeway near Glendale Avenue in Glendale Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck trailer carrying around 100 cows crashed into the freeway’s median after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said after the crash, the trailer door somehow opened, and about 15 of the 100 cows walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers and ADOT personnel wrangled them up and corralled them off the highway while arrangements were made for another trailer to pick them up.
AZFamily
Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area...
