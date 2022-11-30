ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later

PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after bus stop shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after a shooting at a West Valley bus stop late Thursday night. The incident occurred just before midnight near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say witnesses saw a passenger vehicle drive past shooting from inside a car. When officers...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cows run loose on Glendale freeway after trailer crashes into median

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 freeway near Glendale Avenue in Glendale Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck trailer carrying around 100 cows crashed into the freeway’s median after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said after the crash, the trailer door somehow opened, and about 15 of the 100 cows walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers and ADOT personnel wrangled them up and corralled them off the highway while arrangements were made for another trailer to pick them up.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area...
PHOENIX, AZ

