NWS: EF-1 tornado landed in Greene County during Tuesday night storms

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An EF-1 tornado landed in Greene County Tuesday night, causing major damage to an apartment complex in the area, the National Weather Service reports.

According to the NWS, preliminary storm survey findings from Eutaw in Greene County found the tornado picked up winds of up to 110 miles per hour, notably damaging the Sagewood Apartment Complex in Eutaw.

The tornado came at a time of severe storms that swept through both west and central Alabama Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. At one point , over 39,000 people were impacted by power outages in the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.