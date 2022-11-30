Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Designer Brands, Lands' End, Salesforce and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear retailer's shares slid 15.6% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and cut its profit outlook. Designer Brands noted a volatile economic environment that is impacting most retailers, but said it was in position to navigate the conditions.
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
NBC New York
European Markets Set to Open Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were poised to open lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Britain's FTSE 100 index, France's CAC and Germany's DAX were all forecast to open...
NBC New York
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC New York
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
NBC New York
10-Year Treasury Yield Slides as Traders Weigh Inflation Data, Await Jobs Report
Treasury yields pulled back sharply on Thursday following softer-than-expected inflation data and as investors awaited Friday's jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.512%, losing nearly 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.24% after declining by just over 13 basis points. Yield...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Let Extreme Networks Cool Off a Little Before Buying
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."
NBC New York
European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...
NBC New York
Key Inflation Measure That the Fed Follows Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected
The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% in October, slightly below the estimate. The index increased 5% year over year. Personal income jumped 0.7% for the month, well ahead of the 0.4% estimate, and spending rose 0.8%, as expected. Weekly jobless claims totaled 225,000, a decline of 16,000...
NBC New York
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
NBC New York
Kroger Hikes Forecast After Stronger Grocery Sales Top Estimates
Kroger reported sales for the third quarter that topped estimates. Identical sales grew by 6.9%, excluding fuel. The company announced in October that it plans buy its competitor, Albertsons. Kroger on Thursday raised its forecast for the year after stronger fiscal third-quarter sales topped Wall Street expectations and inflation continued...
