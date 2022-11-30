Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO