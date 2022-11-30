Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Related
Horvat lifts Canucks past road-weary Coyotes 3-2 in OT
Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game at 4:09 of overtime and the struggling Vancouver Canucks beat the road-weary Arizona Coyotes 3-2
Saginaw Spirit pick up Minnesota Wild prospect
The Saginaw Spirit are riding a nine-game winning streak. But that didn’t keep Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill from adding another major piece to the lineup. The Spirit traded five draft picks Thursday to the Barrie Colts for center Hunter Haight, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 draft.
Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win
Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle's seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken
NBC Sports
Draymond fined $25K for obscene language directed at fan
The NBA made Draymond Green's pockets hurt -- just a little bit -- after the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green was fined $25,000 on Thursday for "directing obscene language toward a fan" with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, the league announced.
Necas, Aho lead the way in Hurricanes' 4-2 win over Kings
Martin Necas had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
Yardbarker
Blues News & Rumors: Toropchenko, Thomas, and More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Senators
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Aaron Dell made his season debut in Toronto and saved 29 of 31 shots. Logan Couture extended his point streak to three games and now has 19 points (11g, 8a) in his last 17 games. Preview:...
NHL
PHILLIPS NAMED AHL PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The forward put up 18 points in 12 games in November. Flames prospect Matthew Phillips has been named the AHL's Player Of The Month for November. The Calgary product scored nine goals and 18 points in 12 games. Phillips scored the winning goal with 1:35 to play in the Wranglers'...
FOX Sports
Goalie Petersen clears waivers, loaned to Kings' AHL team
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Petersen has been loaned to the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate after he cleared waivers. The Kings put their embattled goaltender on waivers Wednesday after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss Tuesday to the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
2023 NHL Stadium Series between Capitals, Hurricanes to air on ABC, ESPN+
Carolina's first outdoor game will take place on N.C. State campus Feb. 18. The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States, the NHL announced Thursday. The outdoor game, which will...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
I admit that, at the time, I thought that Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe would jump Timmins into the lineup sooner rather than later. What I didn’t know then was that the Big Mac Attack (Auston Matthews’ nickname for Mac Hollowell) would play five games in a row and would begin to play with more confidence.
Yardbarker
Assessing When TJ Brodie Will Return to the Maple Leafs’ Lineup and His Impact
The Toronto Maple Leafs are inching closer to having TJ Brodie back in the lineup. It’s just not expected to happen in either of the club’s next two games in Tampa and Dallas. “He’s progressing well and he’ll travel with us on this trip,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon...
NHL
MTL@CGY: Game recap
CALGARY - The Canadiens opened their four-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. It was forward Sean Monahan's first game back in Calgary since joining the Canadiens, after playing 656 games over nine seasons in a Flames uniform. The Saddledome crowd welcomed him with a warm standing ovation.
Cale Makar, Avalanche Head To TD Garden To Take On Bruins
Cale Makar leads the Colorado Avalanche into Boston on Saturday night as they take on the Bruins at TD Garden. Makar was the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 points, only taking 195 games. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor...
NBC Sports
Teams reportedly watching to see if Bulls make stars available; Lakers had internal discussions on it
It was a talking point going into the season: What teams we thought would be good will struggle, and then pivot to chase Victor Wembanyama in the lottery. What about the 9-13 Chicago Bulls? They barely look like a playoff team, they miss Lonzo Ball, and even at their best where do they fall in the East? Would they blow it up? With DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, they have players that would interest other teams and could bring quality picks (or young players) back to Chicago. Other teams are watching, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBC Sports
Draymond's late 3-pointer was 'shot of the game,' seals win
The Warriors came away with a 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center, but the game was much closer than the eight-point difference shows, especially late in the game. Chicago was down double digits entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulls mounted a comeback with Goran...
Penguins vs. Blues: Game 25 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-4) have points in two straight games, 10 of 12, and are in the first wild-card spot. Their 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday was one of the most impressive as the team searches for consistency and dials in the game that fits their roster. They’ll host the St. Louis Blues (11-12-0), who also suffered an extended losing streak in November before winning seven straight.
Magic vs. Raptors Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know.
Defence frustrating the efforts of SEM Phoenix
In two recent meetings against the New Zealand Breakers, the South East Melbourne Phoenix have proven they have the necessary weapons to put points on the board against the No. 1 ranked defence in the league.
Comments / 0