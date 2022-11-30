Student brought loaded gun clip to Jasper County campus Wednesday, school officials say

A loaded gun clip was found among the belongings of a student at Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence as they were going through the school’s metal detectors Wednesday morning, Jasper County School District officials said in a news release.

The student, who was not named because they are a minor, had the clip — a device that stores and feeds ammunition into a firearm — but did not have a gun in their possession.

“At no time was anyone in danger and the gun clip was confiscated immediately as the student and belongings entered the secure area of the campus,” school officials said.

The School Resource Officer and staff members took the clip and detained the student.

When asked about whether any other students were checked for weapons, Jasper County School District spokesperson Travis Washington said that students have to go through metal detectors to get into the school.

Washington refused to say whether the school was put on lockdown or whether the student faces disciplinary action.