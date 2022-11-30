ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Student brought loaded gun clip to Jasper County campus Wednesday, school officials say

By Sofia Sanchez, Mary Dimitrov
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A loaded gun clip was found among the belongings of a student at Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence as they were going through the school’s metal detectors Wednesday morning, Jasper County School District officials said in a news release.

The student, who was not named because they are a minor, had the clip — a device that stores and feeds ammunition into a firearm — but did not have a gun in their possession.

“At no time was anyone in danger and the gun clip was confiscated immediately as the student and belongings entered the secure area of the campus,” school officials said.

The School Resource Officer and staff members took the clip and detained the student.

When asked about whether any other students were checked for weapons, Jasper County School District spokesperson Travis Washington said that students have to go through metal detectors to get into the school.

Washington refused to say whether the school was put on lockdown or whether the student faces disciplinary action.

Grice Connect

Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus

Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
STATESBORO, GA
abccolumbia.com

30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

City officials react to school shooting hoax: ‘Best training experience we could have’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Council members weighed in on Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s efforts to keep students and staff safe during Wednesday’s school shooting hoax. Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan that represents the third district says she commends the work of the district and felt as the situation was handled in a good way. “I think […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WMAZ

15-year-old shot in Savannah while campaigning for Warnock, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot while campaigning in a Savannah neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to police. Savannah Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers said they were called to the 500...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Friday night homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 12/1/2022

11/19/2022 - WALTERBORO: A deputy responded to Sunshine Lane in Colleton County in reference to an assault. 11/19/2022 - RIDGEVILLE: A deputy spoke with the victim on the telephone who said that overnight someone took two large sofas from under the carport at her residence on Honor Lane. 11/19/2022 -...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
