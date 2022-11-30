ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Jake Flint’s Wife Speaks Out After His Unexpected Death at 37: ‘People Aren’t Meant to Feel This Much Pain’

Jake Flint's new wife, Brenda, has opened up in public for the first time since his unexpected death at the age of 37, sharing how utterly devastated her loss has left her. The Red Dirt country artist and Oklahoma native died just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His manager, Brenda Cline, turned to Facebook to share the tragic news, calling him "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
ARKANSAS STATE
Taste of Country

Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Danica McKellar Gushes Over Chemistry With Co-Star Neal Bledsoe in New Movie ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’

There is an undeniable magic between Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. “Well, this is the third movie we've done together, so you really get to build that chemistry,” explains McKellar in an interview with Taste of Country about her new Great American Family movie Christmas at the Drive-In, in which she co-stars once again alongside Bledsoe. “We had a great time shooting this movie and we just have a great time working together.”
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome

An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Shane Profitt’s ‘Country Boys’ Introduces Fans to His Fun-Loving Side [Listen]

Already inside the country radio Top 30 and rising, Shane Profitt has a hit-in-the-making on his hands with his debut single, "How It Oughta Be." A message-heavy song that establishes how the singer sees the world, "How It Oughta Be" quickly won the hearts of listeners who connected to lyrics including, "Teachers oughta get doctor's and lawyer's pay" and "A buggy full of groceries oughta be cheaper than rent."
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy