Chuck Norris Tributes ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star Clarence Gilyard
Hours after news of Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard's death was revealed, the show's star paid tribute to his co-worker and "dear friend." Chuck Norris' tribute is warm and personal, and comes with a photo of the two from their time on CBS. Gilyard — whose death was reported...
Jake Flint’s Wife Speaks Out After His Unexpected Death at 37: ‘People Aren’t Meant to Feel This Much Pain’
Jake Flint's new wife, Brenda, has opened up in public for the first time since his unexpected death at the age of 37, sharing how utterly devastated her loss has left her. The Red Dirt country artist and Oklahoma native died just hours after he married the former Brenda Wilson on Saturday (Nov. 26). His manager, Brenda Cline, turned to Facebook to share the tragic news, calling him "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday
Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Keith Urban Concerned the Country Community Is Being ‘Ripped Apart’
Keith Urban is an important fixture in country music with four Grammy Awards, 18 No. 1 songs and countless other accolades, and he's proud to be part of what he calls the "tribe" of artists in country music. But he's concerned that tribe is being "ripped apart" right now during a time when people should be coming together.
Jake Flint GoFundMe Aims to Raise Money for Late Singer’s Wife + Family
An online fundraiser set up after Red Dirt singer Jake Flint's untimely death seeks to raise money for his new wife, Brenda, and his family. "We lost a great man in our music community," a GoFundMe page states. "Please help us raise money for his family. All money will go to his wife and family."
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. Also included on the deluxe project is a 2017 duet with Nick Jonas on "Party For...
Jessie James Decker Addresses Criticism of Her Kids’ Vacation Pictures: ‘It’s Bonkers’
Jessie James Decker is not a fan of people criticizing her family. After posting a photo of her three children from a recent family vacation, she discovered that people had a lot to say about her kids' bodies. Now, the "I Still Love You" singer is clapping back at the haters.
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Danica McKellar Gushes Over Chemistry With Co-Star Neal Bledsoe in New Movie ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’
There is an undeniable magic between Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. “Well, this is the third movie we've done together, so you really get to build that chemistry,” explains McKellar in an interview with Taste of Country about her new Great American Family movie Christmas at the Drive-In, in which she co-stars once again alongside Bledsoe. “We had a great time shooting this movie and we just have a great time working together.”
Sam Hunt Gets Back to His Roots on Reflective New Track, ‘Start Nowhere’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt returns to his roots — both lyrically and sonically — on his autobiographical new song, “Start Nowhere.” Co-written by Hunt, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell, the reflective track tells the story of what a trip home can do for a lost and weary soul.
Dolly Parton Is Opening a Museum and a ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville
Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville. "I'm going...
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome
An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Cody Johnson’s 2023 American Rodeo Halftime Gig Is Personal: ‘These Are Our People’
Over the past year, Cody Johnson has won major country music industry awards, notched a No. 1 radio hit and gained a legion of fans from every corner of the country community — but there's still something extra special about playing to the kind of crowd where he first cut his teeth.
KFC Magnate John Y. Brown Jr. Dead at 88: He ‘Dreamed the Impossible Dream’
John Y. Brown Jr., who built KFC into one of the largest and most recognizable restaurant brands in the world before serving as the governor of Kentucky, has died at the age of 88, CNN and multiple other media outlets report. The New York Times reports that Brown died in...
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Brooks & Dunn to Headline 2023 TidalWave Music Festival
TidalWave Music Festival will return in 2023, with country superstars Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rhett serving as headliners. The event will take place in Atlantic Beach City in New Jersey from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott,...
Shane Profitt’s ‘Country Boys’ Introduces Fans to His Fun-Loving Side [Listen]
Already inside the country radio Top 30 and rising, Shane Profitt has a hit-in-the-making on his hands with his debut single, "How It Oughta Be." A message-heavy song that establishes how the singer sees the world, "How It Oughta Be" quickly won the hearts of listeners who connected to lyrics including, "Teachers oughta get doctor's and lawyer's pay" and "A buggy full of groceries oughta be cheaper than rent."
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen + More Step Out on the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet [Pictures]
The stars were shining bright on the carpet of the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), and country stars were certainly in the mix. Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Dan + Shay were all among the nominees, performers and presenters who celebrated the big night on the red carpet before the show began.
