COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We’ve been having difficulties with our mail deliveries, some days we get mail, some days we don’t,” says Elsa Bisset. Elsa Bisset and her roommate Ruth Francis have been living here for about three years, and they say nine months without consistent mail delivery is too long. After their original mail carrier was injured, they have lost trust in the post office to deliver to them on time. “I’d like to able to trust the mail service is going to deliver my mail when it says it’s going to be delivered,” says Bisset. For her roommate Ruth, her issue of not getting mail is a bit more serious. She’s not getting her medication deliveries. “

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO