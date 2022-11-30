Read full article on original website
Phenix City Board of Education holding meet and greet with new superintendent
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will host a meet and greet with the new superintendent of Phenix City Schools, Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., according to a Phenix City Schools press release. The meet and greet will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST […]
unionspringsherald.com
Walker vs City lawsuit settles
Presetta Walker, former Union Springs City Clerk for approximately sixteen years, and her husband Homer L. Walker, Jr. filed a lawsuit against Mayor Roderick Clark, Councilman Eugene Faulk, Councilman Louis Murray, Former Councilman Derrick Harris, Councilwoman Faye Mason-Thorpe, Councilwoman Latesha Howard, Councilman Louis Pugh, and the City of Union Springs in the Circuit Court of Bullock County, Alabama, on December 24, 2021.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
WTVM
ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin improvements to the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280. The improvements will begin December 5 and has an estimated timeline of 35 working days - or seven weeks - to complete the project. “We are a...
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Mayor Suspends Rules at Opelika Cemeteries for the Holidays
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has conferred with Public Works Director Mike Hilyer and has issued an order to “suspend” the rules at city of Opelika cemeteries starting on Dec. 5, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, governing the placement of floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves, allowing loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container) and trinkets on the graves.
Columbus Airport (CSG) holding job fair
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need a job? The Columbus Airport (CSG) will be holding a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jobs featured will include: Facilities maintenance technician Part-time beverage cart attendant Full-time and part-time line service technicians Part-time customer service representative Public safety officer Public safety firefighter officer […]
altoday.com
82-year -old Valley woman arrested for not paying trash bill
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the Valley Police Department. WTVM reported that the City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Martha Louis Menefield a citation in August 2022 for not paying for trash services for June, July, and August. Code Enforcement claims they attempted to call Menefield several times with no response. Code enforcement left a door hanger containing information for her to appear in court on September 7. When Menefield didn’t appear in court, a warrant was issued.
wbrc.com
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Second Empire House, 1885, Columbus
Some of you may have noticed that I’ve been posting from all over the place, unlike my usual fashion of posting multiple locations from a more specific area. I’m presently cleaning up thousands of old photos on the website, as well as repairing issues that happened when I rolled all the websites into one. It’s a grueling background process which will make Vanishing Georgia infinitely better, but much of it won’t be obvious for a long time. In the process of doing this work, which will take about a year, I’m discovering many photographs that somehow never got published. I just wanted to let everyone know. Thanks as always for your support.
Muscogee County property taxes due tomorrow
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 Muscogee County property tax payment deadline is Thursday, Dec. 1, according to Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner David Britt. The Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office is located at 3111 Citizens Way in Columbus. Its phone number is (706) 653-4211. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to […]
WTVM
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run. Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.
WTVM
2 people shot, killed, investigation underway in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence along the Phenix City Riverwalk near 16th Street. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirms two men are dead. The identifies of the victims have not been released at this time. Authorities have not indicated if a suspect has...
WTVM
Columbus residents say mail delivery is delayed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We’ve been having difficulties with our mail deliveries, some days we get mail, some days we don’t,” says Elsa Bisset. Elsa Bisset and her roommate Ruth Francis have been living here for about three years, and they say nine months without consistent mail delivery is too long. After their original mail carrier was injured, they have lost trust in the post office to deliver to them on time. “I’d like to able to trust the mail service is going to deliver my mail when it says it’s going to be delivered,” says Bisset. For her roommate Ruth, her issue of not getting mail is a bit more serious. She’s not getting her medication deliveries. “
Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
WTVM
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
opelika-al.gov
ANTHONY ASHFORD WANTED FOR MURDER
On 12/03/2022 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Responding officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries. Upon further investigation, 44-year-old Anthony Durrell Ashford of Opelika, AL, was developed as the suspect and murder warrants have been issued for him. If you know the whereabouts of Anthony Ashford or have information about this case, please contact Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
WTVM
Store break-in’s in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This holiday season, people are in the spirit of giving but also taking. A rash of burglaries has been happening in one neighborhood in midtown Columbus, prompting business owners to offer a reward for an arrest. Larry Nelson, the owner of Larry’s Beauty Supply Store, showed...
Johnny Ford, 1st Black mayor of Tuskegee, shares millennial economic message
Johnny Ford wants to move Tuskegee, Alabama, forward economically. The 80-year-old former longtime mayor of the city and now councilman attended the National Alliance of Black Business retreat at Clark Atlanta University on Nov. 18. At the retreat, Ford spoke with rolling out about his plans to continue to advance...
LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
