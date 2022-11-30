Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
17-year-old charged in crash that killed Vestal student
In the early morning hours of November 24th, 18-year-old Kadin Abdullah, a Vestal High School student, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the area of Clayton Ave. and Lagrange St.
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw man arrested for crystal meth & cocaine possession
A village of McGraw man was arrested on Thursday for possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs, according to a report by the Cortland County Drug Task Force. The report noted that the county drug task force executed a search warrant at a residence on West Main Street in...
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
17-Year-Old Charged in Vestal Crash that Claimed One Life
The investigation into the Thanksgiving motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Kadin J. Abdullah has concluded. The Vestal Police Department announced Friday, the 17-year-old operator of the vehicle have been charged with the class C felony of Manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor.
Cortland County man arrested following large drug bust
Chester Burdick, 47 of McGraw, has been arrested following a large drug bust in Cortland County.
cnycentral.com
Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
wxhc.com
Fentanyl Apart of Major Drug Bust in Village of McGraw
Another major drug bust was done by the Cortland County Drug Task Force on Thursday, December 1st at a residence located on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw. The task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence and located over an ounce of Meth, 8 grams of Cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips and 19 pills containing Buprenorphine, 40 pills containing Amphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of currency.
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
WKTV
Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested
ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday. Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer
An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests Oneida man on multiple drug charges
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old, Scott Knapp, on multiple drug charges after their Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant and found multiple drugs. The search warrant was executed on an upstairs apartment on 356 N Lake Street in the City of Oneida following a lengthy investigation into the […]
whcuradio.com
Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
wxhc.com
Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up
On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Madison County man charged after police find meth, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana and scales
Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested Thursday on charges he was selling drugs out of his home, deputies said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found the drugs during a search of the home at 356 N. Lake St. in Oneida, deputies said in a news release.
Binghamton medical worker guilty of forcibly touching patient
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton Physician's Assistant was found guilty of forcible touching.
Woman charged with DWI after fleeing accident scene
On November 18th, deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident on Springfield Hill Road in the Town of Middlefield.
Welfare fraud, gang assault: 199 new arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 4 and Nov. 24, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 95.
wxhc.com
Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
Comments / 0