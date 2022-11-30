ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

McGraw man arrested for crystal meth & cocaine possession

A village of McGraw man was arrested on Thursday for possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs, according to a report by the Cortland County Drug Task Force. The report noted that the county drug task force executed a search warrant at a residence on West Main Street in...
MCGRAW, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

17-Year-Old Charged in Vestal Crash that Claimed One Life

The investigation into the Thanksgiving motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Kadin J. Abdullah has concluded. The Vestal Police Department announced Friday, the 17-year-old operator of the vehicle have been charged with the class C felony of Manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor.
VESTAL, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Fentanyl Apart of Major Drug Bust in Village of McGraw

Another major drug bust was done by the Cortland County Drug Task Force on Thursday, December 1st at a residence located on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw. The task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence and located over an ounce of Meth, 8 grams of Cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips and 19 pills containing Buprenorphine, 40 pills containing Amphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of currency.
MCGRAW, NY
Syracuse.com

Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City

Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested

ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday. Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
ONEIDA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer

An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
DRYDEN, NY
wxhc.com

Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up

On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
DRYDEN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy