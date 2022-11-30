The investigation into the Thanksgiving motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Kadin J. Abdullah has concluded. The Vestal Police Department announced Friday, the 17-year-old operator of the vehicle have been charged with the class C felony of Manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor.

VESTAL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO