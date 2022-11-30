ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: Maybe a lame duck can quack

For the next few weeks, Washington faces a brief, and important, window of opportunity. Suspended in time between an election that’s just over and another that’s already starting, the lame duck session of Congress has a critical question to answer. Are the legislators capable of performing the job they were actually elected to do? Can they put politics aside and take action that’s vital to the national interest? Can a lame duck quack? ...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Holland Sentinel

Douglas Neckers: Pick pocketing made legal

I feel like my pocket has been picked by: Politicians that ....Are played liked banjos by media that exhibits the pol every time they burp in public. As an academic, I recognized Newt Gingrich for what he was in 1994 — the year he led Republicans to capture control of the U.S. House of...
