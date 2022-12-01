Confirmed: Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Xbox and Game Pass in 2023 (update)

What you need to know

Insider Gaming has reported that Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be launching on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise is said to launch on January 20, 2023, while Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch sometime later during Spring 2023.

The Xbox and PlayStation ports of Monster Hunter Rise are expected to be officially announced during The Game Awards on Dec. 8, 2022.

In our Monster Hunter Rise review , we praised the game's approach to more-accessible Monster Huntin' action, with its new toolkits and boatloads of free updates. Monster Hunter Rise has also been expanded with a massive paid DLC dubbed Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak , which will no doubt be heading to Xbox too in the future.

UPDATE 3: Our sources have now corroborated Insider Gaming's original report. If all goes to plan, we can expect a trailer to drop for Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox and PC Game Pass at around 10 PM UK / 5 PM ET time!

(Image credit: XboxDACH)

UPDATE 4: Okay, now it's officially official, here's the trailer on Xbox's YouTube.

Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox Series X will sport 4K 60 FPS or 1080p 120 FPS, with cross-play and cross-progression between the Xbox console and Microsoft Store version for Windows PC.

It all drops on January 20, 2023!

Original Article (Nov 30, 2022)

The videogame news website Insider Gaming has just released a breaking exclusive stating that Capcom's hit action-hunting game, Monster Hunter Rise, and its expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will soon be ported from Nintendo Switch and PC onto current-gen consoles in 2023.

According to Insider Gaming, Monster Hunter Rise will be launching on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 on Jan. 20, 2023, with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releasing later during the Spring of 2023.

The Xbox and PlayStation ports are said to be "4K60 ports" and "3D Audio", meaning they will receive the performance upgrades of the PC versions. In addition, the Xbox versions of Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak will be added to Xbox Game Pass .

Insider Gaming says that Monster Hunter Rise's Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and PlayStations 5 ports are likely to be announced during The Game Awards on Dec. 8, 2022.

If this turns out to be true, then this is great news for Xbox fans as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an exceptional action game with a wide variety of deadly weapons to collect and dangerous monsters to slay. Armed with performance upgrades of the Xbox Series X|S and the accessibility of Xbox Game Pass, Monster Hunter Rise could end up becoming one of the best Xbox games , alongside its predecessor, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

