bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
NEW CANEY, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family

Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Holiday Light Show Reveal at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands

Patients inside Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands received a large dose of Texas-sized holiday cheer with the kick-off of a holiday light show visible from inside their hospital rooms. Some who could travel, watched the action from outside. Santa Claus also made a very special appearance to greet children throughout the hospital. Also included in the round-up, an exclusive performance from ballet dancers in The Nutcracker.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)

If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball

The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4

The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Where to see Christmas lights in Houston?

HOUSTON - The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright. If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered. Here's a look at some of the places to see...
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE

