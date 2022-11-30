Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Word on the street Kemah... 11/30/2022
Jingle on Boardwalk is coming to the Kemah Boardwalk!. Weekends from Dec 2nd to 18th.From pictures with Santa, Snow patch fun, and live music, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
momcollective.com
A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family
Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
hellowoodlands.com
Holiday Light Show Reveal at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands
Patients inside Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands received a large dose of Texas-sized holiday cheer with the kick-off of a holiday light show visible from inside their hospital rooms. Some who could travel, watched the action from outside. Santa Claus also made a very special appearance to greet children throughout the hospital. Also included in the round-up, an exclusive performance from ballet dancers in The Nutcracker.
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
fox26houston.com
Where to see Christmas lights in Houston?
HOUSTON - The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright. If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered. Here's a look at some of the places to see...
The Juicy Crab opens in First Colony Mall, brings Cajun seafood to Sugar Land
The Juicy Crab has opened in First Colony Mall, bringing Cajun seafood to Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) A franchise location of The Juicy Crab is now open and operating in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall. The location, 16535 Southwest Fwy. Ste. 2001, opened in late October-early November, staff...
Cold Stone Creamery Coming Soon to Conroe
The grand opening is tentatively set for February 2023.
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
H-E-B food giveaway: Retailer giving back to community as 'inflation hasn't been friendly'
Food giveaways across Houston have seen long lines this season, as higher prices are forcing Houstonians to make difficult spending decisions.
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
