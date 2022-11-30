ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop

By Adam Conn, Anna Hoffman
WDTN
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning.

An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

The person who was shot, whose identity is unknown, was hospitalized.

Columbus police said none of its officers were involved in the incident, but helped at the scene with traffic control while the investigation continues.

The FBI is investigating an agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop (Courtesy/Anna Hoffman, NBC4)

Neighbors in the area said they were going about their day when they heard a big boom, followed by an announcement saying, “This is the FBI. Everyone at this address please come out with your hands in the air.” The announcement played for about an hour, with people slowing exiting the home, neighbors said.

When agents started asking for one specific person, that’s when the shots were heard, neighbors said.

“Someone was coming out,” said one resident who identified himself as Nick. “They were asking him to lay down, empty his hands, and then after that, there were at least four gunshots from a rifle. They called for a medic.”

“But the actual situation of what happened today isn’t concerning for me,” said resident Beth DePietro. “It’s what was going on in that house and what could’ve happened in the neighborhood because of what was going on in that house.”

The FBI said it was an agent who fired the weapon and that the person shot is currently hospitalized. No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

WDTN

