ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTKLz_0jSfjXoL00
ABC/LOUR ROCCO

Setting the record straight!

A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group.

“I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with another group.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMHBj_0jSfjXoL00
Mega

“It was inaccurate,” the longtime host continued, adding she didn’t “think it was right” to leave the conflation unaddressed. “I have to say, you know, sorry about that.”

JOY BEHAR REVEALS WILD LOCATION OF 'GOODBYE' PARTY AFTER BEING FIRED FROM 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA'

Behar’s clarifications come as calls mount for Barrett to recuse herself from an upcoming case pertaining to LGBTQAI+ discrimination laws, a topic The View ’s panel of hosts discussed on Monday’s episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSZAT_0jSfjXoL00
Mega

The case in question pertains to a Colorado-based website developer who claims the state’s anti-discrimination laws violated her right to free speech, forcing her to “create messages that go against my deeply held beliefs” as she is legally barred from turning away LGBTQAI+ couples looking to use her services.

Alongside reportedly expelling and ostracizing LGBTQA+ members, People of Praise, the controversial Christian group Barrett is affiliated with, allegedly believes sex should be reserved for married, straight couples, per Newsweek .

As such, several former People of Praise members have called for Barrett to step back in presiding over the case, alleging she would be too biased to make a ruling due to her “ lifelong and continued ” association with the group, a notion Behar broached while discussing the topic on the daytime talk series.

“Now, here’s my question. She is, you know, a religious person,” she stated before incorrectly claiming People of Praise was classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. “They believe that sex should occur only within marriage and, of course, between a man and a woman. They’ve got very specific things that they believe.”

'IT BREAKS MY HEART': ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DISGUSTED BY DONALD TRUMP AFTER MEETING WITH WHITE NATIONALIST NICK FUENTES IN FLORIDA

Daily Beast previously reported on Behar’s recent correction.

Comments / 852

just trying to find the truth
3d ago

Dems can say whatever they want as long as it ends in an “I’m sorry”. If a Republican says something wrong, the Left wants to crucify. Seem fair

Reply(42)
541
Doreen
3d ago

The View is a hate group and I'll never understand why anyone watches the show unless they're part of the hate group too.

Reply(24)
471
f.u.have a nice day
3d ago

They are the worst women ever. I would never associate myself with such low class garbage. Talk about hate filled... I can't imagine they're mothers, grandmothers, someone's wife... Who tf wanna cuddle up next to any one of them, & I imagine they've got a really bad attitude when it comes to parenting too. Bet their kids will all move away & have nothing to do with them.

Reply(6)
186
Related
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’

Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife interrupts monologue to issue plea on abortion rights

Jimmy Kimmel Live was interrupted by an alarm during the host’s monologue on Monday (7 November) night. Kimmel’s wife and co-head writer on the show, Molly McNearney, then took to the stage to announce she was “sounding the alarm” because “tomorrow is Election Day” in the United States, and “abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states, even though the majority of people in this country support a woman’s right to choose”.
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Decider.com

Joy Behar Blames Casey Anthony for End of Her HLN Talk Show on ‘The View’: “She’s a Little Liar”

Plenty of people won’t be tuning into Peacock‘s new Casey Anthony documentary for their own reasons, but Joy Behar says she’s skipping out on the true crime series over some professional beef from years ago. Behar revealed on today’s episode of The View that she’s boycotting Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies because she blames Anthony for the cancellation of her talk show.
News Breaking LIVE

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"

Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast. Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

161K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy