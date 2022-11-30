Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

ABC/LOUR ROCCO

A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group.

“I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with another group.”

“It was inaccurate,” the longtime host continued, adding she didn’t “think it was right” to leave the conflation unaddressed. “I have to say, you know, sorry about that.”

Behar’s clarifications come as calls mount for Barrett to recuse herself from an upcoming case pertaining to LGBTQAI+ discrimination laws, a topic The View ’s panel of hosts discussed on Monday’s episode.

The case in question pertains to a Colorado-based website developer who claims the state’s anti-discrimination laws violated her right to free speech, forcing her to “create messages that go against my deeply held beliefs” as she is legally barred from turning away LGBTQAI+ couples looking to use her services.

Alongside reportedly expelling and ostracizing LGBTQA+ members, People of Praise, the controversial Christian group Barrett is affiliated with, allegedly believes sex should be reserved for married, straight couples, per Newsweek .

As such, several former People of Praise members have called for Barrett to step back in presiding over the case, alleging she would be too biased to make a ruling due to her “ lifelong and continued ” association with the group, a notion Behar broached while discussing the topic on the daytime talk series.

“Now, here’s my question. She is, you know, a religious person,” she stated before incorrectly claiming People of Praise was classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. “They believe that sex should occur only within marriage and, of course, between a man and a woman. They’ve got very specific things that they believe.”

Daily Beast previously reported on Behar’s recent correction.