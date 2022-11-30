(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police shot an accused domestic assault suspect Monday night. Police say they were called to the assault around 6:00. When they arrived, the victim told officers the man had fled the scene. They found someone in the area matching his description a short time later. He was allegedly armed and was running away when police said he was attempting to carjack someone. They pulled up to the man and reportedly hit him with the squad car, but he was still standing up and still holding the gun, according to police. Officers got out of their vehicle, and one of them fired on the suspect, according to reports.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO