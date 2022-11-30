Read full article on original website
Lynn Yost
6d ago
If YOU are wanted from any state, TEXAS is not a place to hide! We want you off our streets as well! Just sayin!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
fox9.com
Plymouth man allegedly shot girlfriend in head, fled to Wisconsin: Charges
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend after a birthday party at their house and then driving to Wisconsin where he disposed of the gun. Austin Robert LeClaire, 26, is charged with second-degree attempted murder after his 23-year-old girlfriend was found in their...
kduz.com
DEA Special Agent Seema Remembered In New Prague
MINNEAPOLIS – The family of fallen Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Paul S. Seema was recognized during a bench dedication ceremony honoring Seema November 16, in New Prague, Minnesota. Seema died February 6, 1988, from gunshot wounds he received the previous day during an undercover operation in Pasadena,...
knsiradio.com
BCA: Burglary Suspects Stole Guns, Vehicles Near Belle Plaine
(KNSI) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people they say are responsible for stealing guns and cars. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the break-in happened at a home on Thanksgiving Day near Belle Plaine. The group arrived at the home in a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade and investigators say 13 rifles, ammunition, tools and three vehicles were stolen.
St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
Spring Street Tavern to reopen after weekend shooting
A shooting left a man dead at popular Northeast bar Spring Street Tavern. The bar and restaurant plan to reopen Monday after the city’s 75th homicide.
knsiradio.com
ATF Investigating Minneapolis Weekend Fire
(KNSI) – The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives National Response Team is in Minneapolis to investigate a massive apartment complex fire that occurred in Minneapolis Saturday morning. The blaze required evacuation of the structure in the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue and resulted in $1.8...
fox9.com
Fight inside Minneapolis bar leads to fatal shooting: Police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 30s was fatally shot after an altercation in a Minneapolis bar on Saturday night. Minneapolis Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Spring Street Tavern on Monroe Street North East. Officers were called to the scene and found a...
knsiradio.com
St. Paul Police Shoot, Kill Alleged Domestic Assault Suspect
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police shot an accused domestic assault suspect Monday night. Police say they were called to the assault around 6:00. When they arrived, the victim told officers the man had fled the scene. They found someone in the area matching his description a short time later. He was allegedly armed and was running away when police said he was attempting to carjack someone. They pulled up to the man and reportedly hit him with the squad car, but he was still standing up and still holding the gun, according to police. Officers got out of their vehicle, and one of them fired on the suspect, according to reports.
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Aaron Le, man charged in Bloomington restaurant shooting, due in court Monday
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside a Bloomington restaurant will make his first court appearance Monday.Aaron Le is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Tu Phan.Charging documents and Bloomington police said Le went into Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine and shot Phan on Nov. 23. Police said the motive was jealousy over Phan's alleged involvement with Le's ex-wife.Le is also accused of shooting and injuring a server at the restaurant. Le was arrested in Oklahoma on Thanksgiving.Le is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
fox9.com
Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
kchi.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced On Manslaughter Charge
A Minnesota man that plead guilty to involuntary Manslaughter in the death of a man in December of last year, was sentenced to four years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan had plead guilty in September to the charge that stemmed from a crash at US 36 and Mitchel Road.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
BET
George Floyd Protesters Injured By Minneapolis Police Reach $600,000 Settlement
The city of Minneapolis has settled with protestors who were injured by police as they were demonstrating after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The dozen peaceful protesters will share $600,000. The award was announced by the American Civil Liberties Union. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the agreement...
Comments / 8