MINNEAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert's early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls, five on Minnesota."The frustrations boiled over," Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said. "It was not the most mature effort by us."Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, meanwhile, praised the team's "poise." Gilgeous-Alexander was the catalyst for that."He empowers the environment, he empowers the team and that's what you saw tonight," Daigneault said.The NBA's third-leading scorer...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 41 MINUTES AGO