Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Springfield designer named on Ted Talk’s Top 1000 Influential people of 2022 list
Justin Haynes wasn’t sure if quitting his safe and secure retail job in 2009 was the right decision. Starting up his own business and pursuing his childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer, he didn’t know if the world would care about designs from a guy coming out of Springfield, Massachusetts.
WWLP 22News
Wine tasting event held in Westfield to support Athenaeum
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held it’s annual wine tasting fundraiser Friday evening to support the Westfield Athenaeum. Wine-lovers gathered at the Athenaeum and enjoyed a varied sampling of selected wines, as well as live music. “We raise money for projects that we are doing,...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
Tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department is hosting its tree lighting and Parade of Lights at City Hall on Saturday.
WWLP 22News
A wrinkle free holiday season with Ascent Laser Aesthetics
(MASS APPEAL) – We all want to look our best this holiday season, and the folks at Ascent Laser Aesthetics know just how to keep us looking and feeling young. Joining me is Dr. Kevin Coughlin, Ascent Laser Aesthetics CEO, to tell us all about it. Call (413) 224-2658...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
Chicopee tree lighting ceremony with Santa
Chicopee is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday in front of City Hall.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
worcestermag.com
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium
Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
Off the Menu: Get ready for ‘dynamic pricing’ based on timing and demand coming to restaurants
Dynamic pricing, the idea of pricing goods or services on the basis of demand at specific times, may soon be coming to the restaurant industry. Changing prices to reflect (or manage) demand isn’t an entirely new idea. The airline industry, for example, has been using the idea for decades, setting and changing fares on a sometimes day-to-day basis as the pattern of passenger bookings shifts.
amherstindy.org
Almanac: Jellies
At this time of year the color palette of the woods and fields has gone mostly monochrome. Those scenes of brown, grey, and tan can be plenty beautiful, for sure, but they also provide a relatively bland backdrop for occasional splashes of vivid color: scarlet wintergreen berries or emerald moss brilliantly backlit by the sun, for example.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA
When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
Springfield woman used family birthdays to win Lucky for Life lottery drawing
A Springfield lottery winner used family birthdays to choose the numbers on a Lucky for Life ticket.
Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart
ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
WWLP 22News
December brings cold weather and chance for snow
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
Comments / 0