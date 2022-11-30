ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

WWLP 22News

Wine tasting event held in Westfield to support Athenaeum

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held it’s annual wine tasting fundraiser Friday evening to support the Westfield Athenaeum. Wine-lovers gathered at the Athenaeum and enjoyed a varied sampling of selected wines, as well as live music. “We raise money for projects that we are doing,...
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

A wrinkle free holiday season with Ascent Laser Aesthetics

(MASS APPEAL) – We all want to look our best this holiday season, and the folks at Ascent Laser Aesthetics know just how to keep us looking and feeling young. Joining me is Dr. Kevin Coughlin, Ascent Laser Aesthetics CEO, to tell us all about it. Call (413) 224-2658...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
worcestermag.com

Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium

Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Get ready for ‘dynamic pricing’ based on timing and demand coming to restaurants

Dynamic pricing, the idea of pricing goods or services on the basis of demand at specific times, may soon be coming to the restaurant industry. Changing prices to reflect (or manage) demand isn’t an entirely new idea. The airline industry, for example, has been using the idea for decades, setting and changing fares on a sometimes day-to-day basis as the pattern of passenger bookings shifts.
ENFIELD, CT
amherstindy.org

Almanac: Jellies

At this time of year the color palette of the woods and fields has gone mostly monochrome. Those scenes of brown, grey, and tan can be plenty beautiful, for sure, but they also provide a relatively bland backdrop for occasional splashes of vivid color: scarlet wintergreen berries or emerald moss brilliantly backlit by the sun, for example.
PELHAM, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA

When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart

ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP 22News

December brings cold weather and chance for snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
CHICOPEE, MA

