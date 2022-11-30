Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Related
Wave 3
Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. What normal is a quiet neighborhood, beginning to decorate for the holidays is now the scene of a murder suicide. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to...
17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71. The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries. Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
wdrb.com
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
WLKY.com
LaGrange teenager dies after late-night crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A LaGrange teenager has died after after a crash late Friday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old Ayden Altman died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on I-71 South between mile markers 22 and 23 in Oldham County. It...
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville 45-year-old missing for 3 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an Operation Return Home notice for a missing Louisville man. Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard on Nov. 6, just a few blocks north of Churchill Downs. The report said that Thomas...
Wave 3
Indiana man arrested on alcohol intoxication charges after motorcyclist dies in crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested an Austin man after they accused him of driving under the influence, causing a fatal wreck. The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the intersection of SR256 and South Dowling Street in Austin, Indiana. Early investigation revealed a green...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
wdrb.com
Bonds set at $100,000 for brothers accused of gunning down man in Russell neighborhood home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of brothers accused of complicity to murder appeared before a judge Friday morning, where a judge entered not guilty pleas for them. Marcus and Marshall Murray are accused in a murder that happened on Esquire Alley, near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway in October.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
Comments / 0