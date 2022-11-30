ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. What normal is a quiet neighborhood, beginning to decorate for the holidays is now the scene of a murder suicide. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to...
17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71. The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries. Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71...
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
LaGrange teenager dies after late-night crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A LaGrange teenager has died after after a crash late Friday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old Ayden Altman died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on I-71 South between mile markers 22 and 23 in Oldham County. It...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint

These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
