Can You Play Need For Speed Unbound On Steam Deck?
Soon to be released on December 2, "Need for Speed Unbound" will be available for various platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC. But the question on some mobile-minded gamers' minds is whether they can play it on Valve's handheld Steam Deck. Since its initial launch...
Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
Why Valve Won't Do Threequels, According To Portal's Writer
Valve, the developer behind PC gaming platform Steam and video games including "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," has never published a trilogy. Popular YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming interviewed Valve writer Erik Wolpaw about why. Wolpaw has worked on multiple Valve games, including both "Portal" games and the "Half-Life" expansions. When asked about why Valve never published trilogies, he said, "I don't know."
How To Fix Need For Speed Unbound Crashing At Launch On PC
Most PC gamers know the struggle and heartbreak of a game crashing on them as well as the frustration of not being able to find a solution to the problem. Unfortunately, some players are experiencing just these sorts of issues with the launch of "Need for Speed: Unbound." The latest...
Is Need For Speed Unbound Cross-Platform?
The adrenaline-pumping racing series "Need for Speed" is back, but after the mixed reception of "Need for Speed Heat" in 2019, many gamers remained cautious about this next entry in the series. However, those who ended up putting their trust in developer Criterion Software by preordering the "Need for Speed Unbound" Palace Edition were given access to the game three days before it releases elsewhere. And this head start may be necessary, as there is a lot "Need for Speed Unbound" has a lot to offer. "Need for Speed Unbound" promises to bring a ton of variety that has never been seen before in a "Need for Speed" Game, including some exciting multiplayer content.
Twitch Stopped Promoting Asmongold, And Not Even He Knows Why
The latest "World of Warcraft" expansion, "Dragonflight," has been released, bringing a ton of new content to the MMO. The new content has old players returning and current players excited to get in on the action. This excitement extends to streamers as well, including the incredibly popular Asmongold, who expressed his excitement about the expansion on Twitter. Asmongold is best known as an MMO streamer, playing "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" on his channel regularly. Naturally, Asmongold decided to hop online and check out the expansion on stream, but Asmongold noticed that something was wrong with the Twitch recommended page.
The Biggest Things Included In The Valheim Mistlands Update
"Valheim," the crafting and survival game set in a fantastical Viking world, came out of nowhere last year to win over critics and players. Still in early access, the game has received glowing reviews and even overtook "GTA 5" for a time in terms of concurrent players. Developer Iron Gate Studios isn't taking a break, however. It continues to roll out fixes and updates as it moves from early access to its eventual full release. The latest of these updates to enter public testing is the new "Mistlands" content.
Ed Boon Killed Mortal Kombat Fans' Hopes And Dreams For The Game Awards
Unfortunately, "Mortal Kombat" fans hoping for a big announcement at Dec. 8's "The Game Awards" are in for some disappointment. Ed Boon, the co-creator of "Mortal Kombat," took to Twitter on Dec. 2 to qualm any speculation that an announcement about his franchise is on the way. "4 years ago...
Nintendo Just Reportedly Killed A Huge Smash Bros Tournament
Nintendo has reportedly shut down a massive "Super Smash Bros." tournament just weeks before the championship event, leaving organizers in a challenging situation. Announced via a Medium post, the Smash World Tour Championships, set to take place from December 9-11, have been refused a license to use the game. Smash World Tour also stated that it will not be able to organize any events in 2023 and that it's losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo's actions."
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Legal Expert Tells Us Why Nintendo Is So Strict About Fan Mods
Creating mods is often a way for gamers to add and share improvements that they want to see in the games they love, but it's always existed in a bit of a legal gray area. Some developers and game directors, like Bethesda's Todd Howard, are open to modders tinkering with their games, but others are notoriously steadfast in their insistence against unofficial mods of any kind. Nintendo is particularly well known for zealously guarding its intellectual property, serving copyright strikes to YouTubers posting Nintendo soundtracks and filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against those who would modify its games and hardware for profit.
How XCOM 2 Led To Marvel's Midnight Suns
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" might seem like an odd combination, bringing together Firaxis, the developer behind "XCOM" and Marvel superheroes. Despite this odd combination, the critic reviews have been positive for the game, and developers at Firaxis have confirmed how this game came to be, with a shocking revelation. In an interview with Dexerto, principal programmer and lead designer Jake Solomon at Firaxis confirmed that the Marvel Games team approached Firaxis and not the other way around.
Why Fans Think Rockstar Wasted A Great Opportunity With GTA 5
"Grand Theft Auto 5" was first released in 2013. Since then, the game has had plenty of updates and content added to the game, but almost exclusively for "GTA Online" — the multiplayer-only portion of the game. And even though Rockstar finally kept its promise and added DLC to reveal the fate of the "GTA 5" characters in "GTA Online," the content was still focused and built around the online portion of the game. It has become a bit of a sour point for certain fans. Among countless potential plot threads, fans have pointed to one easter egg in the game that could've been much more if Rockstar had focused on single-player content.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Get Ability Patch
There are hundreds of Pokémon for players to find and capture in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," but just like in all the games since Gen 1, trainers are only allowed to have six on their team at a time. This makes it extremely important for players to make the most of each of their combat slots. They can do this by carefully selecting six of the strongest Pokémon that they can find and being sure that they have a diverse range of elemental types so that they can exploit a wide array of type weaknesses. It doesn't end there though. Finding the right kinds of Pokémon is a good start, but those who really want to be the very best like no one ever was will have to dig a little deeper.
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Early Reactions To The Callisto Protocol Are All Over The Place
"The Callisto Protocol" has finally arrived, bringing a new vision of cosmic horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game primarily follows the efforts of an inmate named Jacob Lee as he fights to survive in space prison overrun by mutated inmates. The only way to kill them: remove the tentacles sprouting from his enemies and dismember as many of them as he can. As a new action/horror title from "PUBG" developer Krafton and "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield, the game has some serious expectations to fulfill.
The Story Behind The Breath Of The Wild 8-Bit Prototype
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of Nintendo's most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, let alone just on the Switch. When it was released in 2017, the last mainline "Zelda" game was "A Link Between Worlds" for the 3DS in 2013, and before that was 2011's "Skyward Sword," which wasn't received as well as other "Zelda" games. To differentiate "Breath of the Wild" from the pack, developers wanted to take the "Zelda" formula in a completely new direction and ended up making the first open-world game of the series.
Call Of Duty Quietly Re-Releases The Original Warzone, And It's Bad
"Call of Duty: Warzone" is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale games in the last few years. The original was a bold step in a new direction for the everlasting FPS franchise, a bold step that paid off, and the recently-released successor is proving popular, too, despite frustrating "Warzone 2.0" glitches.
The Entire Pokémon Timeline Explained
"Pokémon" is one of Nintendo's flagship franchises and has found its way into the hearts of countless players all across the world. As the series has gone on it has shown players new corners of its world and introduced hundreds of new creatures for players to find and capture. The mainline game series is also supported by various spin-offs like "Pokémon Snap," the mobile sensation "Pokémon GO," as well as other media, like the long-running anime series. While the anime follows the adventures of fledgling trainer Ash Ketchum, the games follow an entirely different story.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: What Are The Ominous Black Stakes And What Do They Do?
The brand new Paldea Region that was introduced in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" is bursting with new pokemon to catch, items to find, trainers to battle, and places to discover. Not only that, but there are a number of strange and mysterious phenomena in the region that have never been seen in a "Pokémon" game before, such as the gigantic Titan Pokémon that trainers will have to defeat as part of the Path of Legends quest, or the dazzling Terastal Pokémon that can occasionally be found roaming in the wilds.
