Ashley Bullock, Communications consultant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the BCBS Light Program and the first symbol that was shown on the Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower. She also shares details about how the messages are created, how many stories it takes to make a message, and some of their most popular messages and symbols.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO