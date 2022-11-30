Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnradio.com
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
wgnradio.com
Behind the Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower messages
Ashley Bullock, Communications consultant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the BCBS Light Program and the first symbol that was shown on the Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower. She also shares details about how the messages are created, how many stories it takes to make a message, and some of their most popular messages and symbols.
wgnradio.com
Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: What defines an EV worker?
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. State lawmakers appear ready to expand incentives aimed at luring electric vehicle makers to Illinois. The package passed the state Senate Wednesday and moved to the House. Among other things, it’ll extend payroll tax credits for up to 30 years and loosen the definition of an EV worker.
Comments / 0