4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
247Sports
Pregame injury report: The latest player availability for Michigan vs.Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ahead of the Michigan football team's Big Ten title tilt against Purdue Saturday night in Indianapolis, The Michigan Insider on 247Sports has the latest on several Wolverines whose statuses were questionable heading into the game. Blake Corum, who was injured two weeks ago and only had...
First Look: CFB Playoff committee has some tough decisions to make
Ohio State went into Championship Week without a game to play, but a lot to gain if some games went the Buckeyes’ way. The Buckeyes (11-1) had dropped from second to fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday at Ohio Stadium. OSU trailed Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC in the playoff rankings.
Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released
Despite what happens during Saturday’s Conference Championship games, it is highly likely that Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State will be the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be released on Sunday, but considering the CFP committee wants to avoid rematches in the semifinals, it will probably be Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Assuming those will be the matchups, hypothetical point spreads have been released for those games.
247Sports
College Football Playoff committee chair details impact of USC's loss on final rankings, Ohio State's chances
Utah’s win Friday night against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game had a major impact on the College Football Playoff. However, the team that could benefit the most from the result did not even play in the game, nor does it reside in the Pac-12. With the Trojans losing by such a wide margin, the door opened for Ohio State to sneak into the playoff field. Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan joined College GameDay with Rece Davis and outlined the impact of USC’s loss, with a decision yet to be made on how the final four will play out.
247Sports
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan 28, Purdue 13, 3Q
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team is back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship Game, and this year’s opponent from the West is Purdue. The Boilermakers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) won three in a row and got some help from Nebraska to sneak into their first Big Ten Championship Game. They boast victories over Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois, but lost by 21 to Iowa, by 11 to Wisconsin and by four to Penn State.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday during the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a photo on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants, blue jerseys and blue accessories — for the nationally televised game. Kickoff will be at 8:17 p.m. on FOX.
Fireworks spark at arraignment for 5 Spartans players after Michigan tunnel incident
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel. All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion...
Scarlet Nation
Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore
The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?
There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?
Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
Jim Harbaugh Makes Official Decision On Michigan Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, on Wednesday. The original offense date was Oct. 7, according to records. Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit told The Detroit News the timeline from the date of the offense to when the ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
fbschedules.com
2022 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 MAC Championship Game is set with the Toledo Rockets facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Ohio claimed their spot in the 2022 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). Ohio has appeared in the championship game four times previously and lost in each contest (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016).
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
MLive.com
Dan Anderson says goodbye to coaching Detroit Catholic Central football after 23 years
After 23 of being a football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, Dan Anderson is stepping away from the program. After spending the previous six seasons as head coach of the team, Anderson is content with stepping away from the sport that has consumed a big portion of his life every fall for the last 30 years.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
247Sports
