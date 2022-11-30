Read full article on original website
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Schnepf Farms for ChristmasMomJunkyQueen Creek, AZ
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Ex-Phoenix Suns Guard Jamal Crawford, Candace Parker Reacts To Devin Booker's 51 Points
Jamal Crawford and Candace Parker weigh in on Suns SG Devin Booker dropping 51 in three quarters. He sat out the whole fourth quarter against the Bulls.
Devin Booker Shouts Out Kevin Durant After Historic Game
It's clear Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are big fans of each other.
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
Ever since the arrival of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, the organization has become one of the best teams in the NBA. Paul was seemingly the missing piece that uplifted Devin Booker and the rest of the team. The Phoenix Suns are currently the number one seed in the...
Kevin Durant's Tweet About Devin Booker Is Going Viral
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant tweeted about Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker.
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews
Kendrick Perkins wasn't ready for Malika Andrews to mock his scoring abilities during his NBA career.
News & Rumors Around The NBA: Suns, Kings, Pacers, Lakers, Trade Talks, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fastbreak’s Ben Stinar to discuss the league at the quarter mark of the season, as well as topics relating to the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, trade rumors and more!
Knicks star Jalen Brunson drops truth bomb on New York getting wiped by Luka Doncic, Mavs
Friday night was extra special for Jalen Brunson as it was the first time he faced off against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, after his high-profile offseason transfer to the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, it did not turn out as expected for Brunson and Co., with the Mavs making easy work of the Knicks in a 121-100 blowout.
Chris Paul's Injury Status For Rockets-Suns Game
Chris Paul is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.
NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations
NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans. The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes […] The post NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s bulls–t!’: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis called for tech over celebrating too hard
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s big brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, wasn’t happy after being called for a technical foul for his hyped up celebration during their game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Thanasis made a key stop on Terry Rozier to deny Charlotte of a...
Devin Booker Opens Up on Sarver, MVP Conversation and More
The Athletic's Sam Amick sat down with Suns SG Devin Booker after Monday's game vs. Sacramento and got the MVP candidate to open up on a few topics.
Suns PG Cam Payne Emotional After Loss to Rockets
Phoenix Suns PG Cam Payne took the podium after his team blew a 16-point lead to the Houston Rockets and was not happy about it.
Suns Coach Monty Williams Praises Devin Booker After Monster Performance
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker couldn't miss last night. Booker finished three quarters of play with 51 points in a comfortable win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. It was just the fourth time he's scored 50 or more in his career, and it felt like he couldn't miss no matter where he shot from the floor.
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks
It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks
LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies’ Danny Green Reunites With Former 76ers Teammates
Former 76er Danny Green catches up with some of his former teammates on Friday night.
3 key reactions to Warriors’ double-digit win over Rockets
The Golden State Warriors staved off a late-game run from the Houston Rockets on Saturday, pulling away for a 120-101 win at Chase Center. Here are three key reactions to the defending champions’ second victory in as many days, a win that puts them two games above .500 for the first time this season. Jordan […] The post 3 key reactions to Warriors’ double-digit win over Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
