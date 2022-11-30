Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
How to Watch: Duke vs Boston College in ACC opener
Duke Basketball is not quite done with their non-conference schedule, but they get a chance to play an early ACC game on Saturday as the Blue Devils host Boston College in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The visiting Eagles are 5-3 on the year, with losses to Maine, Tarleton, and Nebraska on their record balanced out by wins over Cornell, Detroit Mercy, George Mason, Wyoming, and Rhode Island.
UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
All Signs Pointing to NC State Playing in the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
We will not officially know what Bowl Game NC State will play in until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to the Wolfpack playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on December 30th. NC State has never played in the Mayo Bowl, which started in 2002. The coach...
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
Mack Brown expects star QB Drake Maye to stick with UNC
Mack Brown said that while he understands Drake Maye will receive NIL offers to transfer, he still expects the star QB to return to the Tar Heels next season.
Hicks 2.0? Dudley star RB Jailen Hicks talks with us about his N.C. A&T connection, GHOE and his recruitment
Greensboro running back and wide receiver Jailen Hicks stands tall at 6'4 but is also a 195 pound ball of lighting out of the backfield. Hicks is a member of 2023 graduating class and is currently attending North Carolina A&T's Middle College while he played football as a member of the Dudley Panthers football team.
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 77-65 Win Over North Carolina
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson thought the Hoosiers' 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday was a total team effort. Here's the full transcript from his postgame press conference, with video attached.
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
North Carolina Central University Embraces ‘Hybrid Living’
As U.S. colleges and universities work to combat recent enrollment declines by meeting students’ growing demands for flexible learning options, many are opting for hybrid learning models that combine components of both in-person and online learning. At North Carolina Central University (NCCU), administrators are embracing what they call a “hybrid living” model, which offers flexible course options, as well as in-person and virtual events to keep students engaged with the campus community generally.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve taken a rideshare service home after a concert or a sports game, you’re probably all-too-familiar with prices surging. A new rideshare company is trying to change that. ‘Wridz’ is launching in Downtown Raleigh on Thursday night. The company promises cheaper...
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
