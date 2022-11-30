Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Keke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumors on 'SNL': 'I want to set the record straight: I am'
Keke Palmer addressed pregnancy rumors during her opening monologue in the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of "Saturday Night Live," joined by musical guest SZA.
Daily Beast
Trailer Drops for Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary
Netflix on Thursday morning released the first teaser trailer for its behind-the-scenes documentary detailing how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love and later withdrew from frontline royal duties. The hotly anticipated film titled Harry & Meghan will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the British royal establishment as it reveals...
Daily Beast
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Nick Cannon was hospitalized with pneumonia a day after performing to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden and while he waits for the arrival of his 12th child. Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus a decade ago, posted a selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram, writing: “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”
Daily Beast
Dolly Parton Is Grateful for ‘Hannah Montana’ This Christmas
Dolly Parton has always understood the magic of Christmas. In holidays past, The Daily Beast’s Obsessed has reported on the country legend saving Christmas—multiple times, believe it or not. What can we say, she’s a saint in glittered attire! This year, though, Dolly’s not exactly saving Christmas. No, she’s doing something much better: She’s bringing back Hannah Montana.
Daily Beast
Will Smith and ‘Emancipation’ Director Defend Releasing the Slave Film Now
One of the biggest wild cards of this year’s awards season is Emancipation, the biographical slavery epic starring Will Smith. It’s also the contender with the most baggage, thanks to its star and controversial subject material. The AppleTV+ film, in select theaters now and streaming on Dec. 9,...
Daily Beast
MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down
Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
Daily Beast
Jessica Chastain Proves Why She Earned That Oscar With ‘George & Tammy’
“As long as I can remember, I’ve been in pain,” Tammy Wynette slurs into a microphone in the fifth episode of George & Tammy. The country music icon, played here by Jessica Chastain, isn’t performing one of her more melancholic hits, but delivering an impromptu speech at her wedding to her fourth and final husband, songwriter George Richey (Steve Zahn)—hunched over and high on painkillers.
Daily Beast
An Ode to Henry Cavill’s Surprisingly Literary Instagram Captions
We all know Henry Cavill. He is Superman. And until recently, he was the Witcher. He is also—seeing as he has to look the part to play the superhero convincingly—a very big guy. So it is understandable if the man comes across as slightly intimidating. However, you only need to look at the actor’s Instagram account to see that may not be the case. More specifically, his Instagram captions.
Daily Beast
Watch Matt Rogers Channel His Inner Queen of Christmas
As Matt Rogers puts it to me ahead of his big holiday special’s premiere on Showtime this Friday, “Mariah Carey is pretty much always on my mind whether I'm trying to create a sexy mid-tempo R&B song in her voice and style or not.”. When he was coming...
Daily Beast
Weinstein Doomed After Disaster Rape Trial, Accusers Say
Before he was a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein ruled Hollywood, acting as the tastemaker who decided the fate of cult-classic films and launched some of the most successful careers in industry history. But according to Los Angeles prosecutors, the now nearly-blind 70-year-old was actually a “degenerate rapist” who sexually assaulted at least four women between 2003 and 2014—and he still needs to face a fresh reckoning.
Daily Beast
Prince William Will ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’—and Not Address Royal Racism Scandal, Friend Says
Prince William will “keep calm and carry on”—and not address the new royal racism scandal during his Boston visit, sources have told The Daily Beast. The scandal was triggered Wednesday when his godmother, the former lady in waiting to the queen Lady Susan Hussey, repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, a hugely respected Black British domestic violence charity boss, where she was “really” from at a reception at Buckingham Palace. Hussey has since resigned, and William’s spokesperson said that “racism has no place in our society,” and that it was right Hussey had resigned.
Daily Beast
Janelle James Deserves an Emmy for Pretending to Teach in ‘Abbott Elementary’
It is trying times for school teachers who are just trying to make it to winter break. The team over at Abbott Elementary is no different, especially with an ongoing substitute teacher shortage in the Philadelphia area. That, paired with a bunch of sick teachers, is a recipe for disaster. If Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) can’t lead our next generation of thinkers, who else will?
