Daily Beast

Trailer Drops for Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary

Netflix on Thursday morning released the first teaser trailer for its behind-the-scenes documentary detailing how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love and later withdrew from frontline royal duties. The hotly anticipated film titled Harry & Meghan will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the British royal establishment as it reveals...
Daily Beast

Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Nick Cannon was hospitalized with pneumonia a day after performing to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden and while he waits for the arrival of his 12th child. Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus a decade ago, posted a selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram, writing: “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”
Daily Beast

Dolly Parton Is Grateful for ‘Hannah Montana’ This Christmas

Dolly Parton has always understood the magic of Christmas. In holidays past, The Daily Beast’s Obsessed has reported on the country legend saving Christmas—multiple times, believe it or not. What can we say, she’s a saint in glittered attire! This year, though, Dolly’s not exactly saving Christmas. No, she’s doing something much better: She’s bringing back Hannah Montana.
Daily Beast

MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down

Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
Daily Beast

Jessica Chastain Proves Why She Earned That Oscar With ‘George & Tammy’

“As long as I can remember, I’ve been in pain,” Tammy Wynette slurs into a microphone in the fifth episode of George & Tammy. The country music icon, played here by Jessica Chastain, isn’t performing one of her more melancholic hits, but delivering an impromptu speech at her wedding to her fourth and final husband, songwriter George Richey (Steve Zahn)—hunched over and high on painkillers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Beast

An Ode to Henry Cavill’s Surprisingly Literary Instagram Captions

We all know Henry Cavill. He is Superman. And until recently, he was the Witcher. He is also—seeing as he has to look the part to play the superhero convincingly—a very big guy. So it is understandable if the man comes across as slightly intimidating. However, you only need to look at the actor’s Instagram account to see that may not be the case. More specifically, his Instagram captions.
Daily Beast

Watch Matt Rogers Channel His Inner Queen of Christmas

As Matt Rogers puts it to me ahead of his big holiday special’s premiere on Showtime this Friday, “Mariah Carey is pretty much always on my mind whether I'm trying to create a sexy mid-tempo R&B song in her voice and style or not.”. When he was coming...
Daily Beast

Weinstein Doomed After Disaster Rape Trial, Accusers Say

Before he was a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein ruled Hollywood, acting as the tastemaker who decided the fate of cult-classic films and launched some of the most successful careers in industry history. But according to Los Angeles prosecutors, the now nearly-blind 70-year-old was actually a “degenerate rapist” who sexually assaulted at least four women between 2003 and 2014—and he still needs to face a fresh reckoning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Prince William Will ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’—and Not Address Royal Racism Scandal, Friend Says

Prince William will “keep calm and carry on”—and not address the new royal racism scandal during his Boston visit, sources have told The Daily Beast. The scandal was triggered Wednesday when his godmother, the former lady in waiting to the queen Lady Susan Hussey, repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, a hugely respected Black British domestic violence charity boss, where she was “really” from at a reception at Buckingham Palace. Hussey has since resigned, and William’s spokesperson said that “racism has no place in our society,” and that it was right Hussey had resigned.
Daily Beast

Janelle James Deserves an Emmy for Pretending to Teach in ‘Abbott Elementary’

It is trying times for school teachers who are just trying to make it to winter break. The team over at Abbott Elementary is no different, especially with an ongoing substitute teacher shortage in the Philadelphia area. That, paired with a bunch of sick teachers, is a recipe for disaster. If Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) can’t lead our next generation of thinkers, who else will?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

