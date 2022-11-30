NFL Draft Profile: Malik Johnson, Cornerback, Central State Marauders

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior running back Tiyon Evans has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Friday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl, as he is the first Cardinal to officially declare for the draft.
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
The Tennessee Titans injury report is growing as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Titans (7-4) face the Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia on Sunday (noon, FOX). Seven Titans contributors did not practice Thursday, including three players who did not appear on the injury report Wednesday. One of those was running back Derrick Henry, who missed practice for non-injury reasons as he has at least once a week for the last five weeks...
The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
Eighth-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn is already taking the football world by storm. On Wednesday night, Seaborn led Thompson to a blowout win over Auburn High in the AHSAA 7A state championship game. Thompson completed 12-of-14 pass attempts for 207 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. It was an impressive...
The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list, making him available for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams suffered a torn ACL in last year’s national title game while at Alabama, and has been working his way back to full strength....
One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
At The Post Chicken and Beer Bar in Boulder, many fans were screaming, "'PRIME TIME!"That's because fans can't wait for coach Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime" to help turn the Buffaloes football program around."Pac-12 not ready bruh, prime time!," said a couple of students outside Folsom Field.Other fans are excited about the new coach bringing in some great talent. For longtime fan, Gavin Geis, this means a chance for CU boulder football to bounce back."Now Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is going to be huge for recruitment…it is going to be huge for everything," said Geis."I think we...
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
The University of Chicago won a men's soccer NCAA championship unlike any other on Saturday. With a 2-0 win over Williams College in the NCAA Division III final, Maroons head coach Julianne Sitch became the first woman in college sports history to win a national men's soccer championship. Gatorade shower...
With conference championships set for this weekend, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has named his five teams to watch. At the top of Griffin's list is USC. This Friday evening, USC will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The name of the game for USC is pretty simple. A win will...
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn't sure if Hamler's season is over. “We're still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has indicated to his head coach Zac Taylor that after a second full week of practice he is ready to make his return to game action. Chase, 22, has missed four games with a hairline hip fracture and he also hyperextended his right...
